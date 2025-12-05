Indore News: Interventional Radiology Conference To Focus On Treatment Training For Doctors | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will host a national-level interventional radiology conference, the CVIC IR Summit 2025, on Saturday and Sunday. The event is being organised by the Center of Vascular and Interventional Care (CVIC) and aims to strengthen modern, minimally invasive treatment training for doctors in the country.

Interventional radiologist Dr Nishant Bhargava stated that the focus is on practical training in life-saving IR techniques, helping doctors deliver safer and more advanced patient care. He emphasized the summit as a crucial step toward improving treatment outcomes across the region.

Read Also Indore News: 880 Candidates Apply For Phd Admissions At DAVV

The forum will bring together experts including neurologists, cardiologists, oncology specialists, vascular surgeons, nephrology consultants, and superspeciality physicians from across India.

Sessions will cover aneurysm coiling, stroke intervention, prostate and fibroid embolization, thyroid RFA, tumor ablation, fistuloplasty, dialysis access, drainage procedures, and new IR technologies following international standards.

Doctors will also discuss day-care based IR treatments enabling faster recovery, reduced pain, minimal incisions, and lower surgical risks for stroke, varicose veins, cancer, thyroid, and prostate diseases.

The summit reinforces India’s growing shift to minimally invasive radiology solutions, expanding hope for patients seeking high-impact treatment without major surgery.