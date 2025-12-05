Indore News: Rural SP Holds Jan Samvad In Kampel; Assures Swift Action On Complaints

Indore News: Rural SP Holds January Samvad In Kampel; Assures Swift Action On Complaints | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen policing and ensure swift action on public grievances, SP (Indore Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia held a Jan Samvad (public interaction) in the Kampel area under Khudel police station on Wednesday.

Villagers from the Khudel and Kampel outpost limits attended the meeting, where the SP interacted one-on-one with residents, heard their complaints, and reviewed pending police matters.

Read Also MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch

During the interaction, the SP assured villagers that the police are always ready to serve them and urged them to approach the department without hesitation, from the police station level to senior offices. She directed officials to resolve complaints promptly and take immediate action.

The SP also highlighted the growing number of cybercrime cases and advised villagers to remain alert and avoid sharing personal information with strangers over phone calls or social media. Officers were instructed to ensure a speedy investigation into cybercrime-related complaints.

To curb theft cases in the region, she ordered intensive patrolling and encouraged the installation of CCTV cameras on main routes. She further directed officials to conduct special patrolling around nearby picnic spots.

Members of the Gram Raksha Samiti who assisted the police were honoured during the programme.

Local representatives appreciated the SP for personally visiting the village, listening to public issues and issuing immediate instructions for their resolution.

SDOP (Sanwer) Prashant Bhadoriya, Khudel police station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat, Kampel Outpost in-charge Satyendra Singh Sisodiya and other staff were also present during the Jan Samvad.