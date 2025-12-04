MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident on Neemuch four-lane near Malkheda on Wednesday raised serious concerns over alleged extortion by individuals posing as RTO staff.

A cotton-loaded truck overturned after the driver swerved to avoid men in RTO-style uniforms who suddenly stepped onto the road to stop the vehicle. The truck climbed the divider and flipped, crushing a bike. The couple riding on the bike were identified as Pradeep ‘Bunty’ Patidar and his wife. They miraculously survived with minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

According to driver Khiyaram Jat, a vehicle with ‘RTO’ written on it intercepted him, forcing him to lose control. The locals supported his claim, alleging that a similar vehicle was seen daily around 4 am, stopping trucks for illegal collection. The accused individuals fled immediately after the crash.

The driver frustrated by the incident, locked himself inside the cabin, demanding that real RTO staff be called. Police eventually broke the cabin grill and took him to the station. Traffic remained disrupted until the overturned vehicle was removed.

Neemuch RTO Nandlal Gamad denied any departmental involvement, while the Ujjain flying squad clarified that its jurisdiction does not cover Neemuch and acknowledged that impersonators often misuse the RTO name. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the vehicle and the individuals involved.