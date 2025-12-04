 MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch

MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch

A major accident on Neemuch four-lane near Malkheda on Wednesday raised serious concerns over alleged extortion by individuals posing as RTO staff. A cotton-loaded truck overturned after the driver swerved to avoid men in RTO-style uniforms who suddenly stepped onto the road to stop the vehicle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident on Neemuch four-lane near Malkheda on Wednesday raised serious concerns over alleged extortion by individuals posing as RTO staff.

A cotton-loaded truck overturned after the driver swerved to avoid men in RTO-style uniforms who suddenly stepped onto the road to stop the vehicle. The truck climbed the divider and flipped, crushing a bike. The couple riding on the bike were identified as Pradeep ‘Bunty’ Patidar and his wife. They miraculously survived with minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

Read Also
International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Park's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into...
article-image

According to driver Khiyaram Jat, a vehicle with ‘RTO’ written on it intercepted him, forcing him to lose control. The locals supported his claim, alleging that a similar vehicle was seen daily around 4 am, stopping trucks for illegal collection. The accused individuals fled immediately after the crash.

The driver frustrated by the incident, locked himself inside the cabin, demanding that real RTO staff be called. Police eventually broke the cabin grill and took him to the station. Traffic remained disrupted until the overturned vehicle was removed.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Grants Full Legal Validity To Digitally Signed Land Records
Maharashtra Grants Full Legal Validity To Digitally Signed Land Records
Maharashtra Election Commissioner Orders Strict Checks For Duplicate Voters In Municipal Poll Lists
Maharashtra Election Commissioner Orders Strict Checks For Duplicate Voters In Municipal Poll Lists
'Didn't Start It, Will Finish When Our Goals Are Met': Putin On Russia–Ukraine War
'Didn't Start It, Will Finish When Our Goals Are Met': Putin On Russia–Ukraine War
VIDEO: PM Modi Welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shares Glimpses Of Car Ride To Lok Kalyan Marg Residence
VIDEO: PM Modi Welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shares Glimpses Of Car Ride To Lok Kalyan Marg Residence

Neemuch RTO Nandlal Gamad denied any departmental involvement, while the Ujjain flying squad clarified that its jurisdiction does not cover Neemuch and acknowledged that impersonators often misuse the RTO name. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the vehicle and the individuals involved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures...

MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures...

MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch

MP News: Truck Overturns Amid Alleged RTO Extortion Attempt In Neemuch

MP News: Kanjar Gangs Resort To Systematic Extortion In Ratlam District

MP News: Kanjar Gangs Resort To Systematic Extortion In Ratlam District

International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Park's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into...

International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Park's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into...

MP News: Jackals Spotted Roaming, Attacking Children In Posh Area; Ujjain Residents In Panic --...

MP News: Jackals Spotted Roaming, Attacking Children In Posh Area; Ujjain Residents In Panic --...