MP News: Kanjar Gangs Resort To Systematic Extortion In Ratlam District

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Kanjar gangs operating along MP-Rajasthan border have adopted a new pattern of crime that is systematic extortion.

The Kanjar community gang are now demanding money from farmers and traders in exchange for sparing them from theft or loot. This shift has intensified fear in the region, especially in areas under Alot and Tal police stations of Ratlam district.

Despite an ongoing special operation by Ratlam police, incidents of theft and extortion continue unabated in rural and urban parts of Alot. These gangs not only steal valuables but have also created a parallel ‘commission system’ for recovering stolen goods.

As per reports, local agents working for the Kanjar gang approach victims and offer to return stolen items in exchange for payment. As a result, many residents prefer to skip the police procedure and instead turn to these brokers, believing it to be the only practical way to recover their belongings.

Lamenting their plight, locals said that Kanjar gang frequently target farms, stealing motors, cables, starters and essential agricultural equipment. Farmers, including Anil Bharwa and Vishal Singh Parihar, stated that despite repeated police actions, shop break-ins and field thefts continue to occur. Fear has become deeply rooted after decades of unchecked activity.

Ratlam SP Amit Kumar said that sustained action is being taken against both the Kanjar criminals and their agents. However, with an increase in criminal activities, more vigilance and coordinated police action are required to restore public trust and dismantle the extortion network.