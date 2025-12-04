 MP Cabinet News: Congress Questions Govt Over Supplementary Budget Misuse
Congress MLAs raised strong objections during the discussion on the state’s supplementary budget of Rs 13,476 crore in the assembly on Thursday. Congress MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat alleged that the government follows a practice of depositing funds just before elections to win votes and secure a five-year term.

He further criticized the Kaan river project in Indore, stating that despite spending hundreds of crores and demanding another Rs 300 crore, the river remains polluted.

Congress MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh highlighted the rising debt of the state, noting that it currently stands at Rs 4.81 lakh crore and could reach Rs 6 lakh crore by the end of the present government’s term.

Congress MLA Yadvendra Singh questioned the government’s focus on rural development, citing that out of Rs 74 crore allocated to panchayats, only Rs 6 crore was actually spent.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Om Prakash Saklecha defended the budget, highlighting allocations for land records and the benefits of digitalisation in reducing disputes among neighbors. He also mentioned that eight students from CM Rise Schools, now Sandipini Schools, will go to Japan for higher education.

