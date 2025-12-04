MP News: SIR Findings; 1.66 Lakh Voters Permanently Moved Out, 59K Untraceable, 28K No More

MP News: SIR Findings 1.66L Voters Permanently Moved | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1.66 lakh voters enrolled in Bhopal district have permanently moved to other places in Madhya Pradesh, elsewhere in India, or abroad.

Electoral rolls also list 28,000 deceased voters, while around 59,000 are untraceable and nearly 10,000 are enrolled in multiple constituencies. All will be removed from rolls.

Based on data from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists till Thursday, of 21.26 lakh voters currently on rolls, 2.64 lakh have been categorised as ‘Uncollectable.’ These voters’ Enumeration Forms (EFs) cannot be collected for various reasons and will not appear in the Draft Voters List to be published on December 16, five days after fieldwork ended on December 11.

‘Uncollectable’ voters fall into five categories: those permanently shifted to other constituencies within the district, state or India; deceased; untraceable; enrolled elsewhere; and others.

Door-to-door surveys by 2,029 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) revealed 1,66,565 voters permanently moved out, forming 7.83% of total voters. Next were 58,557 untraceable voters (2.75%) and 27,914 deceased (1.31%). Voters enrolled elsewhere numbered 9,829 (0.46%).

Voters marked for deletion

Reason - Number - Percentage

Permanently shifted - 166,565 - 7.83%

Untraceable - 58,557 - 2.75%

Dead - 27,914 - 1.31%

Enrolled elsewhere - 9,829 - 0.46%

Others - 1,882 - 0.09%

Total - 264,747 - 12.45%

5.94 Lakh voters mapped as ‘self’

According to SIR data, 5.94 lakh voters have been mapped as ‘self,’ meaning their own names appear in the 2003 voter lists. Another 8.25 lakh voters are mapped as ‘progeny,’ with names of either parent listed in the 2003 rolls, forming 28% and 39% of the voters respectively. Around 96,000 voters remain unmapped, with no connection to earlier records.