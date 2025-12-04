MP News: 27% OBC Quota; Govt Again Seeks Time, Supreme Court Sets Next Hearing To Jan 2026 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government again sought time from the Supreme Court on Thursday during a hearing on 27% OBC reservation.

The matter was originally listed for Wednesday, but designated lawyers of the state government and unreserved category were not present, citing other work and so the government sought more time, but following objection from OBC lawyers, SC fixed the next hearing for December 4.

On Thursday the government again sought time and the Supreme Court fixed the next hearing in the first week of January 2026.

SC senior advocate Varun Thakur said, “State government sought time in Supreme Court during hearing on 27 per cent OBC reservation issue for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

As no senior lawyer from the state government was present, the SC fixed the next hearing in the first week of January 2026, he added.

SC was informed that OBC candidates are suffering for the last 6 years just because of indifferent attitude of the state government, said the advocate, adding that the candidates have not challenged the Act but the advertisement.

In 2019, Madhya Pradesh government amended the law to raise OBC reservation from 14% to 27%.The OBC reservation case has been pending for six years, putting the future of selected candidates at stake.