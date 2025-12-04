 MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures Recovery Under Observation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures Recovery Under Observation

MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures Recovery Under Observation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted that Urdu teachers are posted at several places where there are no Urdu students. He urged the Education Minister to review postings across the state and either redeploy teachers where needed or abolish unnecessary posts, replacing them with teachers of other languages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures Recovery Under Observation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 284 people, including children, were affected by carbide gun injuries between October 15 and October 25. Health Minister Rajendra Shukla stated in the assembly on Thursday that none of the victims lost eyesight.

The incidents occurred during the Diwali festival, when the use of carbide guns led to eye injuries among children and adults. Victims were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Doctors have kept them under observation for six months to one year to monitor recovery.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry
article-image

Urdu teachers posted, where no students were available: Vijayvargiya

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted that Urdu teachers are posted at several places where there are no Urdu students. He urged the Education Minister to review postings across the state and either redeploy teachers where needed or abolish unnecessary posts, replacing them with teachers of other languages.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Grants Full Legal Validity To Digitally Signed Land Records
Maharashtra Grants Full Legal Validity To Digitally Signed Land Records
Maharashtra Election Commissioner Orders Strict Checks For Duplicate Voters In Municipal Poll Lists
Maharashtra Election Commissioner Orders Strict Checks For Duplicate Voters In Municipal Poll Lists
'Didn't Start It, Will Finish When Our Goals Are Met': Putin On Russia–Ukraine War
'Didn't Start It, Will Finish When Our Goals Are Met': Putin On Russia–Ukraine War
VIDEO: PM Modi Welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shares Glimpses Of Car Ride To Lok Kalyan Marg Residence
VIDEO: PM Modi Welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, Shares Glimpses Of Car Ride To Lok Kalyan Marg Residence

The statement came during a discussion on a question by MLA Amar Singh Yadav, who pointed out that two Urdu teachers are posted at Integrated Middle School, Dodishala, where no Urdu students are enrolled and no sanctioned posts exist.

Education Minister Udaipratap Singh responded that Urdu teachers are sanctioned for 17 schools in Rajgarh, and rationalisation will ensure teachers are posted according to student ratios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission

Bhopal News: Madhya Pradesh Stuck In Backwards Loop For 25 Years Under National Health Mission

MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures...

MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures...

Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry

Bhopal News: Notices Served On 16 Hospitals Over Fire NOC, PCB Expiry

Bhopal Power Cut December 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In SBI Colony, Ashirwad Colony, Chatrapati...

Bhopal Power Cut December 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In SBI Colony, Ashirwad Colony, Chatrapati...

MP News: Man Throws Wife, 2-Year-Old Off Rooftop Over Suspicion In Gwalior; Both Critically Injured

MP News: Man Throws Wife, 2-Year-Old Off Rooftop Over Suspicion In Gwalior; Both Critically Injured