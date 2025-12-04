MP News: 284 Affected By Carbide Gun, None Lost Eyesight; Health Minister Rajendra Shukla Assures Recovery Under Observation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 284 people, including children, were affected by carbide gun injuries between October 15 and October 25. Health Minister Rajendra Shukla stated in the assembly on Thursday that none of the victims lost eyesight.

The incidents occurred during the Diwali festival, when the use of carbide guns led to eye injuries among children and adults. Victims were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Doctors have kept them under observation for six months to one year to monitor recovery.

Urdu teachers posted, where no students were available: Vijayvargiya

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted that Urdu teachers are posted at several places where there are no Urdu students. He urged the Education Minister to review postings across the state and either redeploy teachers where needed or abolish unnecessary posts, replacing them with teachers of other languages.

The statement came during a discussion on a question by MLA Amar Singh Yadav, who pointed out that two Urdu teachers are posted at Integrated Middle School, Dodishala, where no Urdu students are enrolled and no sanctioned posts exist.

Education Minister Udaipratap Singh responded that Urdu teachers are sanctioned for 17 schools in Rajgarh, and rationalisation will ensure teachers are posted according to student ratios.