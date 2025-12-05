 Indore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere

Indore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere

A 28-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her live-in partner decided to marry another woman. The incident occurred in Shubham Nagar under Aerodrome police station limits around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. No note was recovered from her place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her live-in partner decided to marry another woman.

The incident occurred in Shubham Nagar under Aerodrome police station limits around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. No note was recovered from her place.

According to police, deceased was identified as Priya, wife of late Amit Kumar Roy, a native of Munger district in Bihar.

Priya had joined the police force on compassionate grounds after her husband’s death and had been living for the past three years with traffic constable Kavindra Yadav. At the time of the incident, Kavindra was not at home.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case
Pune Land Deal: Shital Tejwani Remanded Till December 11 In ₹300 Crore Govt Land Fraud Case
IndiGo Shares Fall Over 10% In 5 Sessions, 550 Flights Cancelled Amid Crew Shortage & FDTL Issues
IndiGo Shares Fall Over 10% In 5 Sessions, 550 Flights Cancelled Amid Crew Shortage & FDTL Issues
MEA Reveals 62 Indian Students Barred From US Entry, India Tracks Student Deportations Abroad
MEA Reveals 62 Indian Students Barred From US Entry, India Tracks Student Deportations Abroad
The Abandons On OTT: Know About Lena Headey's Latest Series Premiering On This Platform
The Abandons On OTT: Know About Lena Headey's Latest Series Premiering On This Platform
Read Also
Indore News: High Court Slams SHO Over Detaining, Handcuffing Person Without FIR
article-image

Had argument with Kavindra

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that Priya Yadav, posted in the DRP Line, had been living with traffic constable Kavindra Yadav in Shubham Nagar. Around 1 am, police received information about her suicide. Her family in Bihar has been informed, and they were aware of the live-in relationship. Their statements would be recorded before further action.

In a preliminary inquiry, police found that Kavindra had decided to marry another woman, which had deeply upset Priya.

Priya’s mobile phone has been seized, and both call records and chats between the two are being examined as part of the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere

Indore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere

Madhya Pradesh December 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dip Across State; Braces For Colder...

Madhya Pradesh December 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Dip Across State; Braces For Colder...

Indore News: Interventional Radiology Conference To Focus On Treatment Training For Doctors

Indore News: Interventional Radiology Conference To Focus On Treatment Training For Doctors

Indore News: Rural SP Holds Jan Samvad In Kampel; Assures Swift Action On Complaints

Indore News: Rural SP Holds Jan Samvad In Kampel; Assures Swift Action On Complaints

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly

MP Cabinet News: School Education Budget Is Up 574%, But Admissions Plunge; Govt Tells Assembly