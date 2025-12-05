Indore News: Woman Constable Kills Self After Live-In Partner Plans Marriage Elsewhere |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her live-in partner decided to marry another woman.

The incident occurred in Shubham Nagar under Aerodrome police station limits around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. No note was recovered from her place.

According to police, deceased was identified as Priya, wife of late Amit Kumar Roy, a native of Munger district in Bihar.

Priya had joined the police force on compassionate grounds after her husband’s death and had been living for the past three years with traffic constable Kavindra Yadav. At the time of the incident, Kavindra was not at home.

Had argument with Kavindra

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that Priya Yadav, posted in the DRP Line, had been living with traffic constable Kavindra Yadav in Shubham Nagar. Around 1 am, police received information about her suicide. Her family in Bihar has been informed, and they were aware of the live-in relationship. Their statements would be recorded before further action.

In a preliminary inquiry, police found that Kavindra had decided to marry another woman, which had deeply upset Priya.

Priya’s mobile phone has been seized, and both call records and chats between the two are being examined as part of the investigation.