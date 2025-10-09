 Indore TI Suicide Case: Female Assistant Sub Inspector Dismissed For Blackmailing TI, Causing Him Mental Stress
Indore TI Suicide Case: Female Assistant Sub Inspector Dismissed For Blackmailing TI, Causing Him Mental Stress

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ASI was dismissed from service after being found guilty of blackmailing TI Hakamsingh Panwar, who died by suicide in 2022 at the Indore police control room.

TI allegedly had shot the ASI and then shot himself. He died on the spot. The ASI survived the incident and has now been found guilty of blackmailing him.

According to the police, the second investigation report confirmed that the ASI, Ranjana Khode had been continuously blackmailing TI Hakamsingh, which caused him mental stress and pushed him to take the extreme step.

In 2022, TI Hakamsingh had shot Ranjana Khode and then shot himself. Ranjana survived the incident, but Hakamsingh died on the spot.

The case was investigated twice by the police department. The first investigation report prepared by the SIT was not accepted by Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, as he found several gaps and inconsistencies in the findings.

He then ordered a second and more detailed inquiry, assigning the responsibility to the Additional Police Commissioner.

In the second report, it was clearly proven that ASI Ranjana Khode had been blackmailing TI Hakamsingh for a long time, which caused him severe mental distress.

Based on the final report and its strong evidence, the government took strict action and dismissed ASI Ranjana Khode from her service.

