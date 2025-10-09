Indore News: Man From Shivpuri Falls On Hotel Stairs, Dies

Indore News: Man From MP's Shivpuri Falls On Hotel Stairs, Dies | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man from Shivpuri died after falling from the stairs of a hotel in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area on Tuesday evening. Police said that he fell after he experienced (seizures) fits. The autopsy report is awaited.

Police station in charge Sanju Kamle informed Free Press that the deceased has been identified as Abhishek Singh, a resident of Shivpuri. He came to the city two days ago and checked into a hotel near Sarwate Bus Stand.

On Tuesday evening, while going upstairs to his room, he fell and got injured. The hotel staff rushed to his rescue with water but by that time he had fallen unconscious. He was later rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Abhishek had come to the city for some work. While going upstairs, he had fits and fell on the stairs. His family members were informed about the incident. The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report.

[Story by Staff Reporter]