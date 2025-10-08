MP News: Ujjain Youth, Who Hurled Abuses At Police In Viral Reel, Hangs Self; Family Claims Harassement By Cops

MP News: Youth Who Abused, Challenged Ujjain Police Through Reels Hangs Self; Police Claims Harassment |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain youth who created objectionable reels abusing and challenging police allegedly hanged himself to death, as reported on Wednesday morning.

Furious, the family members placed his body on the road and staged a protest. They alleged that he took his life due to police torture and harassment.

According to information, the incident took place in the Chimanganj Mandi police station area, where Abhishek Chauhan, a resident of Virat Nagar, was found hanging at his home.

Abhishek (19) worked in ceiling scaffolding and iron rod fixing.

His family members made serious allegations against Chimanganj Mandi police station and accused a policeman named Jitendra Solanki of assaulting Abhishek and extorting ₹40k from him.

They claimed the officer was demanding another ₹1 lakh and had even threatened to kill Abhishek in a fake encounter if he didn’t pay.

Ujjain boy who recorded reel hurling abuses at police, ends life; Family claims harrasement by cops, says he was forced to record the reel#MadhyaPradesh #Ujjain #FPJ pic.twitter.com/8G7OxvGNYw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 8, 2025

What was the matter?

Two 19-year-olds, Abhishek Chauhan and Vicky Rathore, were apprehended on Monday night for abusing and challenging the police on a reel. They also boasted that their fathers would get them released even if they were ever jailed.

As soon as the video went viral, police took them in police custody, registered a case against them and produced them before court.

Check out the video below:

Accused apologise for their behaviour

During questioning, the police gave them a strict warning, after which both youths promised not to make such videos again.

Later on, another video surfaced showing the 2 in police custody, folding their hands and apologising for their behaviour.

In this video, they said, “Ujjain Police constantly monitor antisocial elements on social media. I also want to tell everyone - I made an abusive video after seeing others do it, and thats why I am in this situation today. I request all of you - please dont make such videos.

They admitted their mistake and assured officers that they would not repeat it. Chimanaganj Mandi police have registered a case against them, and the two were produced in court on Tuesday from where they were sent to the Bhairavgarh Jail.