Indore News: Fire Breaks Out In Madhuram Sweets Owner's House, No Casualties

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a businessman’s house in Sanchar Nagar on Saturday morning. Two rooms of the house were engulfed in flames, but fortunately no casualties were reported. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit caused the fire.

A woman and two children were inside the house at the time of the incident, but they were safely evacuated. Neighbours joined hands to extinguish the fire using water from a borewell until the fire brigade arrived and completely doused the flames.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze erupted around 11:15 am at the residence of Vivek Sharma, owner of Madhuram Sweets. Firefighters used around 7,000 litres of water to extinguish the fire. Household items stored including a TV, almirah, clothes, sofa, bed and other household items in the affected rooms were completely gutted.

Two timber godowns engulfed in major blaze

A massive fire broke out at two timber godowns in the GNT Market on Dhar Road late on Friday night, triggering panic among local traders. Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched, and around 35 firefighters worked tirelessly for nearly seven hours. The last fire tender returned at 9 am after the blaze was finally doused using 2,70,000 litres of water. The fire destroyed timber worth lakhs of rupees, along with machines and other material.

According to the fire brigade, the fire broke out around 2 am on land belonging to Farooqui where two godowns were operated by Hiralal and Monisa. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. An earthmover machine was called to break a section of the structure to create access for the firefighters.