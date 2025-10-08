MP News: Nagda–Bina Express Among Four Trains To Be Cancelled Between Oct 11 To 15; 52 Trains Diverted Due To Ujjain Yard Remodeling Work

MP News: Four Trains Cancelled, 52 Diverted Due To Ujjain Yard Remodeling Work |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Remodeling work at Ujjain Yard is likely to affect train operations between October 11 and 15.

According to Ratlam Division PR officials, the block has been scheduled for non-interlocking work. 52 up and down trains will be diverted during this period, while 12 trains will be short-terminated or cancelled.

Four trains have been fully cancelled due to the block. These include train number 19341 Nagda–Bina Express from October 11 to 15, train number 19342 Bina–Nagda Express from October 12 to 16, train number 69214 Indore–Ujjain Passenger from October 11 to 15, and train number 69213 Ujjain–Indore Passenger for the same period.

Several passenger trains will operate on restricted routes. Train number 69211 Ujjain–Indore Passenger will run only between Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj and Indore, remaining cancelled between Ujjain and Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj.

Train number 69212 Indore-Ujjain Passenger will short terminate at Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj and will not run between there and Ujjain.

Train number 69231 Ujjain-Chittorgarh Passenger will originate from Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj instead of Ujjain, while train number 69232 Chittorgarh-Ujjain Passenger will end its journey at Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, with both trains cancelled between Ujjain and Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj.

Train number 59306 Ujjain-Indore Passenger will start from Vikramnagar instead of Ujjain, and the section between Ujjain and Vikramnagar will remain cancelled.

Similarly, train number 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain Passenger will terminate at Maksi and not run after that point, while train number 59319 Ujjain-Bhopal Passenger will begin from Maksi instead of Ujjain.

Train number 19340 Bhopal-Dahod Express will start from Nagda instead of Bhopal and remain cancelled between Bhopal and Nagda.

Train number 19339 Dahod-Bhopal Express will terminate at Nagda, skipping the Nagda-Bhopal section.

Train number 59388 Indore-Nagda Passenger will terminate at Vikramnagar and remain cancelled between Vikramnagar and Nagda, while train number 59387 Nagda-Indore Passenger will originate from Vikramnagar instead of Nagda.

Train number 19324 Bina-Nagda Express will short terminate at Maksi and will not run between Maksi and Nagda on 11 October.