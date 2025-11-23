Indore News: Newly Married Woman’s Suicide Case; Family Accuses Husband And In-Laws Of Murder | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a 19-year-old newly-married woman, who allegedly committed suicide on Thursday night, has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, assault and even murder. The woman’s family members reached Indore on Saturday for the post-mortem and alleged that she had been repeatedly subject to domestic abuse since her marriage around six months ago.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pooja (19), wife of Harsh Yadav, a resident of Lakshmanpura. The couple allegedly had a dispute before the incident. Police said further action will be taken after the mobile examination and family members’ statements.

Pooja’s family, who travelled from Bhind to Indore on Saturday, claimed that her body has several injury marks. Her brother Akash said that Pooja had even sent them an audio recording before her death in which she could be heard pleading and crying due to the beatings. They claimed that she was tortured regularly and had informed them several times about the abuse. She was heard saying that her husband had attempted to strangulate her.

Family members have accused the husband and in-laws of harassment and said the injuries on her body indicate that she may have been murdered.

Woman dies by suicide, family accuses husband and in-laws

A 29-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Gurukul Colony on Friday. The woman’s family has accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair, causing dispute between the couple and leading the woman to commit suicide. No suicide note was recovered from his place.

According to Rau police, the deceased was identified as Shivani, wife of Mithlesh Kaushal, a resident of Gurukul Colony. The couple has a young child. On Friday night, police received information that Shivani had died by hanging.

Shivani’s brother Sonu Pal said they were informed about the incident on Friday night. Shivani had a love marriage around eight years ago and was troubled by her husband’s behaviour. Family members alleged that her husband was having an extra-marital affair, and that this led to frequent disputes.

They claimed that it is still unclear whether Shivani took the step herself or was forced into it. The woman’s family has also accused the husband and mother-in-law of harassing her.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.