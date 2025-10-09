 Indore News: Man Injured After Being Hit By Truck Dies During Treatment; Wife, Two Children Are Undergoing Treatment In A Hospital
Eyewitnesses informed the police that the bike skidded near the under-construction bridge and came under the truck

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:09 AM IST
Indore News: Man Injured After Being Hit By Truck Dies During Treatment; Wife, Two Children Are Undergoing Treatment In A Hospital | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man, who got critically injured after being hit by a recklessly driven truck in the Arjun Baroda village on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injury on Wednesday morning. His wife and two children are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

 According to Kshipra police station staff, Ankit Devda (40), a resident of Gandhi Nagar area of the city along with his wife Rupali, three-year-old son Goransh and five-year-old daughter Hanshika were on a bike and were travelling to the city from Dewas when they came under the wheel of the truck near Arjun Baroda village around 7 pm.

It is said that their bike was stuck in the wheel and Ankit and his children got critically injured. Ankit died during treatment in a hospital. The police are trying to record the statement of his wife to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

 Eyewitnesses informed the police that the bike skidded near the under-construction bridge and came under the truck. After sending the injured to the hospital, the truck driver was arrested and his truck was seized.

 The truck was carrying biscuits to Kukshi in Dhar district from Arjun Barod. The truck driver from Mangliya area was caught and further action is being taken against him.

