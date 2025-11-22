 Indore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings

Indore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings

To speed up the work of Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists, as an innovative initiative the district administration organised special camps in multi-storey buildings of the city on Saturday. The camps are also being organised in slums and other areas of the city with the help of college students. On Sunday also, the camps will be organised at other but similar residential areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To speed up the work of Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists, as an innovative initiative the district administration organised special camps in multi-storey buildings of the city on Saturday. The camps are also being organised in slums and other areas of the city with the help of college students. On Sunday also, the camps will be organised at other but similar residential areas.

Collector Shivam Verma visited Shivom Residency on MG Road and inspected a special camp. SDM Pradeep Soni and Residents’ Association president Sharbat Chandra Jain, along with other officials, were present on the occasion. They

Spoke to Residents’ Association officials and requested their maximum cooperation in the revision work.

Verma also interacted with the college students present on the occasion and encouraged them.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Mankhurd Family Accused Of Cheating 60 Investors Of ₹3.99 Crore With Fake High-Return Share Market Scam; FIR Registered
Mumbai Fraud: Mankhurd Family Accused Of Cheating 60 Investors Of ₹3.99 Crore With Fake High-Return Share Market Scam; FIR Registered
Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses
Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses
Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence
Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence
Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC: 'Investigating Agencies Cannot Debit-Freeze Bank Accounts Under BNSS; Only Lien Allowed'
Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC: 'Investigating Agencies Cannot Debit-Freeze Bank Accounts Under BNSS; Only Lien Allowed'

He said that 200 students were being recruited in each assembly constituency to enable young people to participate in the important electoral process and gain exposure to actual administrative work. He appealed to the citizens to contribute to the success of this campaign by filling their forms on time.

Read Also
MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...
article-image

Collector Verma said that claims and objections to the voter list were being processed through special camps, going door-to-door, settlements and neighbourhoods. In places where BLOs faced difficulties in reaching out, support teams and small camps had been set up to assist citizens.

He also said that BLOs who performed outstanding work were being honoured at the assembly level. Similarly, the society that completed 100% of the revision work would also be honoured. Verma praised Shivom Residency and said that the district administration would cooperate to make the society a model. The administration would also support the good work suggested by the society, such as solar systems and water recharging.

He said that the aim was to strengthen the democratic process by adding the name of every eligible citizen of the district to the voter list within the stipulated time frame. With the cooperation of students, BLOs, and various departments, this campaign was being conducted with great enthusiasm and energy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings

Indore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings

Indore News: 'Understanding Principles Set By Courts Crucial In Constantly Changing GST Law’ Says...

Indore News: 'Understanding Principles Set By Courts Crucial In Constantly Changing GST Law’ Says...

Indore News: Holkar College Conducts Two-Day Research Survey In Kheoni

Indore News: Holkar College Conducts Two-Day Research Survey In Kheoni

Indore News: Cyber Cell Frees Retired Couple From Three-Day ‘Digital Arrest'

Indore News: Cyber Cell Frees Retired Couple From Three-Day ‘Digital Arrest'

Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses

Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses