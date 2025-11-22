Indore News: SIR; Special Camps Held In High Rise Buildings |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To speed up the work of Special Intensive Revision of the voter lists, as an innovative initiative the district administration organised special camps in multi-storey buildings of the city on Saturday. The camps are also being organised in slums and other areas of the city with the help of college students. On Sunday also, the camps will be organised at other but similar residential areas.

Collector Shivam Verma visited Shivom Residency on MG Road and inspected a special camp. SDM Pradeep Soni and Residents’ Association president Sharbat Chandra Jain, along with other officials, were present on the occasion. They

Spoke to Residents’ Association officials and requested their maximum cooperation in the revision work.

Verma also interacted with the college students present on the occasion and encouraged them.

He said that 200 students were being recruited in each assembly constituency to enable young people to participate in the important electoral process and gain exposure to actual administrative work. He appealed to the citizens to contribute to the success of this campaign by filling their forms on time.

Collector Verma said that claims and objections to the voter list were being processed through special camps, going door-to-door, settlements and neighbourhoods. In places where BLOs faced difficulties in reaching out, support teams and small camps had been set up to assist citizens.

He also said that BLOs who performed outstanding work were being honoured at the assembly level. Similarly, the society that completed 100% of the revision work would also be honoured. Verma praised Shivom Residency and said that the district administration would cooperate to make the society a model. The administration would also support the good work suggested by the society, such as solar systems and water recharging.

He said that the aim was to strengthen the democratic process by adding the name of every eligible citizen of the district to the voter list within the stipulated time frame. With the cooperation of students, BLOs, and various departments, this campaign was being conducted with great enthusiasm and energy.