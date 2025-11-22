 Indore News: Holkar College Conducts Two-Day Research Survey In Kheoni
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holkar Science College’s Microbiology Department has successfully completed a two-day scientific survey at Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary as part of its ongoing wildlife research initiative.

This marks the department’s third major wildlife study, with earlier research conducted at Ratapani and Narsinghgarh. According to Prof. Vyas, the Forest Department consistently takes the initiative in such collaborative projects, ensuring active participation of academic institutions in ecological monitoring and conservation. He added that these partnerships enhance scientific understanding while also strengthening on-ground conservation strategies.

During the two-day visit, the team focused on identifying potential pathogens, plant diseases, soil quality indicators and microbial diversity.

The collected samples have now been brought to the laboratory for culture, isolation and identification of fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms. Based on the findings, the department will prepare a detailed report recommending mitigation measures, treatments and conservation steps, which will be shared with the Forest Department.

Prof. Vyas emphasised that the combined findings from all three sites—Ratapani, Narsinghgarh and Kheoni—will allow a comparative study of habitat similarities and differences.

This data will assist the Forest Department in early detection of ecological stress factors and timely intervention. He highlighted that such field-driven research not only supports wildlife and plant protection but also provides students with valuable hands-on scientific exposure, reflecting the crucial role academic institutions play in environmental conservation.

