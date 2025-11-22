 Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses

Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) initiative was launched on Thursday, marking a major step toward preparing young volunteers to support police and administration during Simhastha 2028. The programme, held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, saw online participation from one lakh students and teachers, along with 1,000 attendees on-site.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Student Police Cadet (SPC) initiative was launched on Thursday, marking a major step toward preparing young volunteers to support police and administration during Simhastha 2028.

The programme, held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, saw online participation from one lakh students and teachers, along with 1,000 attendees on-site. So far, over 25,000 “warriors” have already taken the pledge under this campaign, which began two months ago on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, retired IGP and PSC member Dr Raman Singh Sikarwar and senior police officials including Seema Alawa, Sandhya Rai, Santosh Kaul and Supriya Choudhary attended the event.

Read Also
MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...
article-image

Students from the SPC programme, along with R.I. Group and Children Security Group trainees, showcased traffic awareness demos, nukkad natak, karate, yoga and the ABCD Traffic Model. Training was officially launched for 1,000 warriors who will serve during Simhastha 2028.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Mankhurd Family Accused Of Cheating 60 Investors Of ₹3.99 Crore With Fake High-Return Share Market Scam; FIR Registered
Mumbai Fraud: Mankhurd Family Accused Of Cheating 60 Investors Of ₹3.99 Crore With Fake High-Return Share Market Scam; FIR Registered
Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses
Nalasopara Tragedy: Speeding Truck Runs Over Motorcyclist Near Santosh Bhavan; Driver Flees, Residents Slam Safety Lapses
Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence
Mumbai News: Despite SC Order On Stray Dogs, City Schools And Colleges Lead With Compassion—Showcase Model Of Human–Animal Co-Existence
Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC: 'Investigating Agencies Cannot Debit-Freeze Bank Accounts Under BNSS; Only Lien Allowed'
Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC: 'Investigating Agencies Cannot Debit-Freeze Bank Accounts Under BNSS; Only Lien Allowed'

A new Sankalp Suraksha application was also unveiled, offering information on women’s safety, anti-drug awareness, cyber safety, traffic rules, video guidance and quizzes.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya praised the organisation’s long-standing work and highlighted that 15 lakh students have been trained so far. He strongly advocated restarting the SPC scheme across Madhya Pradesh to strengthen youth participation in public safety.

The event also featured participation from more than 100 schools and colleges. The programme was conducted by Bhavesh Malviya and Rakesh Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Cyber Cell Frees Retired Couple From Three-Day ‘Digital Arrest'

Indore News: Cyber Cell Frees Retired Couple From Three-Day ‘Digital Arrest'

Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses

Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses

MP News: PM Helicopter Service Failed To Attract Passengers On 2nd Day Of Launch

MP News: PM Helicopter Service Failed To Attract Passengers On 2nd Day Of Launch

Indore News: 3 From Tamil Nadu Held For Thefts At City Hostels

Indore News: 3 From Tamil Nadu Held For Thefts At City Hostels

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Away From Babas, Change Of Heart, Important Meeting & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Away From Babas, Change Of Heart, Important Meeting & More