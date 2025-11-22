Indore News: MY Hospital Nursing Officer Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against Two Nurses | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Student Police Cadet (SPC) initiative was launched on Thursday, marking a major step toward preparing young volunteers to support police and administration during Simhastha 2028.

The programme, held at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, saw online participation from one lakh students and teachers, along with 1,000 attendees on-site. So far, over 25,000 “warriors” have already taken the pledge under this campaign, which began two months ago on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, retired IGP and PSC member Dr Raman Singh Sikarwar and senior police officials including Seema Alawa, Sandhya Rai, Santosh Kaul and Supriya Choudhary attended the event.

Students from the SPC programme, along with R.I. Group and Children Security Group trainees, showcased traffic awareness demos, nukkad natak, karate, yoga and the ABCD Traffic Model. Training was officially launched for 1,000 warriors who will serve during Simhastha 2028.

A new Sankalp Suraksha application was also unveiled, offering information on women’s safety, anti-drug awareness, cyber safety, traffic rules, video guidance and quizzes.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya praised the organisation’s long-standing work and highlighted that 15 lakh students have been trained so far. He strongly advocated restarting the SPC scheme across Madhya Pradesh to strengthen youth participation in public safety.

The event also featured participation from more than 100 schools and colleges. The programme was conducted by Bhavesh Malviya and Rakesh Sharma.