 Indore News: Online Task Investment Scam; Crime Branch Nabs Two More Accused, Six Arrested So Far
Two more members of a gang involved in an online task-investment scam have been arrested by the Crime Branch, officials said on Saturday. Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Mohammad Hidayatullah had filed a complaint on the NCRP Portal (1930 helpline), stating that he was cheated of around ₹60 lakh through a social media–based task-investment scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Mohammad Hidayatullah had filed a complaint on the NCRP Portal (1930 helpline), stating that he was cheated of around ₹60 lakh through a social media–based task-investment scheme.

The fraaudsters initially offered him small profits to gain his trust and later induced him to invest larger amounts, which were siphoned off through online fraud.

Following the complaint, the Crime Branch registered a case under various sections of the BNS and formed a special team to trace the accused. During the investigation, it came to light that the suspects had been providing fake bank accounts to the fraud gang and earning illegal commissions.

Based on technical analysis and informer inputs, the police traced the two accused to Gujarat and arrested them. They were identified as Anurag Shukla and Manish Bhattar, both residents of Surat.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that their gang had cheated several people across the country using the same method. In this case, the Crime Branch has also seized more than 40 bank accounts linked to the gang, containing several lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, four accused from Haryana and Maharashtra had already been arrested. Further investigation and interrogation of the remaining gang members are underway.

