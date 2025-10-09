 Indore News: Over 44k Farmers Register Under Bhavantar Yojana In Division
Thursday, October 09, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 44,000 farmers have registered under the Bhavantar Yojana in the Indore division. Registration for Kharif 2025 soybean crop is progressing rapidly on the e-Uparjan portal.

According to official data released on Wednesday, 44,242 farmers have registered their crops so far. Administrative staff at the district level have been tasked with ensuring the smooth implementation of the scheme.

In Indore district, Collector Shivam Verma has instructed the district committee and block-level committees, headed by Sub-Divisional Revenue Officers, to ensure that no farmer faces inconvenience during registration.

Similarly, in Barwani district, 47 registration centres have been established, with 3,853 farmers registered so far. Other districts in the division have also reported active participation: 5,155 farmers in Khargone, 3,659 in Khandwa, 1,508 in Jhabua, 699 in Burhanpur, 650 in Dhar, and 374 in Alirajpur.

Farmers can continue to register their soybean crop under the scheme by visiting the nearest procurement-registration centre. The deadline for registration is October 17.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

