Indore News: Harsh Clinic Sealed Over Negligence, Irregularities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of doctors inspected Harsh Clinic in the city and sealed it after detecting multiple irregularities.

CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani said that the inspection was initiated after a media report and complaint regarding the death of a patient at the clinic. Following collector Shivam Verma’s orders, a medical team prepared a detailed report on the findings.

The clinic was opened for inspection in the presence of Dr Gyan Panjwani and Dr Shrichand Bagecha.

During the inspection, the team discovered that the clinic operated as a 15-bed hospital and stored a large quantity of allopathic medicines. Many medicines, including those for adults and infants, were found open and improperly stored. Several medicines lacked labels indicating the manufacturer's and expiry dates.

Furthermore, records related to the illness of the patient whose death was reported in the media were not found at the clinic. Due to an extensive stock of medicines, the medical team recommended a separate inspection and investigation by the Drug Controller Authority.