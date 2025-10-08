 Indore News: Municipal Corporation Council Meeting On Thursday With 38 Items On Agenda
A key highlight is the expansion of the Narmada Water Supply Scheme’s third phase

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
Indore News: Municipal Corporation Council Meeting Today With 38 Items On Agenda | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) council meeting, scheduled for Thursday at Atal Bhawan around 11 pm, will deliberate on 38 agenda items covering civic infrastructure, water supply, waste management and cultural development to enhance urban living and community engagement.

A key highlight is the expansion of the Narmada Water Supply Scheme’s third phase, designed for a 363 MLD capacity to meet the city’s water needs for the next three years. The proposal includes a comprehensive operation and maintenance contract to ensure sustainable water delivery.

Infrastructure development will also take centre stage, with plans for a new cement concrete road linking Chandan Nagar to Airport Road, along with upgrades for bridges, footpaths and stormwater lines.

Another proposal focuses on shifting existing electric lines to improve urban mobility and enhance public safety.

In the waste management sector, the council will consider selecting agencies to set up a 30 TPD plastic pyrolysis plant under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for sustainable waste treatment and reuse.

Another significant proposal includes a 50 TPD waste-to-pellet plant, converting municipal waste into usable fuel materials—furthering Indore’s commitment to the circular economy.

Additional initiatives include on-demand waste collection under the “Quicksaaf” programme, along with improved disposal systems for textile and animal waste, strengthening the city’s Swachh Bharat Mission goals.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

