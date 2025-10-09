 MP News: Gwalior Lawyers Burn Effigies Of Police, Collector Over Ambedkar Statue FIR
Police have warned people not to post objectionable content online and said strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to create unrest.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of lawyers in Gwalior burned effigies of the Superintendent of Police and the District Collector on Thursday, protesting the FIR registered against former High Court Bar Association president Anil Mishra.

Mishra was booked for allegedly making offensive remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Earlier, the protesting lawyers had also staged a demonstration outside the Gwalior SP office.

The controversy over the Ambedkar statue in Gwalior has intensified, with tensions rising between supporters and opponents. Both sides have been active on social media, posting objectionable comments against each other.

Pawan Pathak, president of the High Court Bar Association, said the FIR against Mishra was based on a false complaint and is legally invalid. He added that lawyers will not be pressured by such cases or administrative actions.

Supporters of the Ambedkar statue have also increased their online campaign. Both groups have threatened to hold large demonstrations in Gwalior on October 15.

Police have warned people not to post objectionable content online and said strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to create unrest.

The statue row has now taken on a communal angle, with both supporters and opponents actively confronting each other online and preparing for upcoming protests.

