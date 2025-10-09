Bhopal News: Hyacinths, Weeds To Be Cleared From Over 1,000 Urban Water Bodies; UAD Issues Circular To Municipal Corporations | Sourced

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration and Development (UAD) Department has directed all urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to carry out a large-scale removal of water hyacinths and other invasive weeds from more than 1,000 lakes and ponds located within city limits.

Commissioner of urban administration, Sanket Bhondve, has issued a circular to all commissioners of Municipal Corporations, chief municipal officers, and municipal councils, instructing them to take immediate action for the conservation of urban water bodies.

According to the directive, weeds and aquatic plants such as water hyacinth, shameless vine and carrot grass are spreading rapidly in lakes and ponds, disrupting aquatic ecosystems. “The uncontrolled growth of these species is reducing oxygen levels in water bodies, leading to the death of aquatic animals, destruction of vegetation, and an overall decline in biodiversity which ultimately affects human health,” the letter states.

UAD officials confirmed that this initiative aims to restore the ecological balance of urban lakes and ponds, improve water quality, and support sustainable management of natural resources across Madhya Pradesh.

1,000 water bodies to be cleared

Officials from the UAD said that there are more than 1,200 geo-tagged water bodies in the state’s urban areas. Of these, over 1,000 water bodies within municipal limits have been identified for cleaning under the new directive. Using GIS technology, the department has mapped areas affected by invasive weeds and shared the data with respective civic bodies.

Surveys of water resources

The UAD has instructed all urban local bodies to conduct surveys of water resources within their jurisdictions and to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within two weeks. Following submission, the weed removal work will be initiated in a phased manner.