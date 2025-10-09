 Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case
The dupatta bore a tag of the company ‘DEEP TEX’

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are now pursuing a crucial lead linked to a dupatta recovered with the human remains found at a vacant plot in the Priyanka Nagar area of Kolar on Tuesday.

The dupatta bore a tag of the company ‘DEEP TEX’, prompting authorities to trace the supplier and distributors associated with the firm in Bhopal and across Madhya Pradesh.

Police officials said the remains included one complete leg, a leg bone, and a hand bone. The torso and head of the deceased are still missing.

They said that the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification impossible. Post-mortem examination findings suggest that the remains belong to an adult. No bone injuries or external assault were observed. Due to the condition of the remains, the gender of the deceased could not be determined.

DNA samples from the preserved body parts have been sent to a forensic laboratory to confirm gender and other crucial details.

DCP, Zone-4, Mayor Khandelwal said four specialised teams are working on identifying the deceased and tracing the suspects. 

Moreover, cops are cross-checking the remains against missing persons’ reports filed in Bhopal and its neighbouring districts. Police teams are conducting door-to-door enquiries, speaking to shopkeepers and locals for any information. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined to identify any suspicious activity before the discovery of the body.

A special search team has been deployed to search nearby drains, bushes, and vacant areas for the remaining body parts or any other evidence.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

