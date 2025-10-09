MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin Ignored Early Alerts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh revelations suggest that the Chhindwara administration may have ignored early warnings about the toxic cough syrup that led to deaths of several children.

A Nagpur-based doctor treating the affected children had alerted locals as early as September 16, citing similar symptoms among multiple patients arriving from Chhindwara.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr Rajesh Agarwal said he had noticed a pattern of illness among children showing signs of kidney failure and suspected that they were consuming the same medication. “Parents told me their children had fever, were treated by government doctors, felt better briefly, and then their condition worsened sharply,” he said.

Dr Agarwal suspected possible causes like contaminated food, adulterated water or exposure to chemicals and fertilisers. He immediately shared his concern with his friend, local leader Anuj Patkar of Parasia, who forwarded the message to district officials. At the time, Dr Agarwal was in Nagpur with his wife when he learnt that two children with similar symptoms had been admitted, both suffering kidney failure.

On September 18, a local resident even posted about the growing number of sick children and deaths on social media, but officials allegedly took no action. As a result, children continued consuming the deadly syrup through late September.

It was only in the first week of October that the administration began its crackdown. Initially, officials denied that any cough syrup was linked to deaths.

Later reports revealed that the Health Department sent syrup samples to the Bhopal lab through postal services, causing a three-day delay in testing. Experts say the samples should have been dispatched by special messenger and handled on priority to prevent further loss of life.

[Story by Staff Reporter]