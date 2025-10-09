 MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin Ignored Early Alerts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin Ignored Early Alerts

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin Ignored Early Alerts

It was only in the first week of October that the administration began its crackdown

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin Ignored Early Alerts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh revelations suggest that the Chhindwara administration may have ignored early warnings about the toxic cough syrup that led to deaths of several children.

A Nagpur-based doctor treating the affected children had alerted locals as early as September 16, citing similar symptoms among multiple patients arriving from Chhindwara.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr Rajesh Agarwal said he had noticed a pattern of illness among children showing signs of kidney failure and suspected that they were consuming the same medication. “Parents told me their children had fever, were treated by government doctors, felt better briefly, and then their condition worsened sharply,” he said.

Read Also
MP Cough Syrup Case: Death Toll Reaches 22 As Two More Children Die During Treatment; Owner Of...
article-image

Dr Agarwal suspected possible causes like contaminated food, adulterated water or exposure to chemicals and fertilisers. He immediately shared his concern with his friend, local leader Anuj Patkar of Parasia, who forwarded the message to district officials. At the time, Dr Agarwal was in Nagpur with his wife when he learnt that two children with similar symptoms had been admitted, both suffering kidney failure.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Election 2025: NDA’s First List Likely On October 13 As Nityanand Meets Chirag To End Deadlock
Bihar Election 2025: NDA’s First List Likely On October 13 As Nityanand Meets Chirag To End Deadlock
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Forest Department Action After Leopard Attacks In Pune’s Pimpalwandi Village
Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With Customs Department; VIDEO
Mumbai News: Restoration Of 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort Gains Momentum, BMC Coordinates Handover With Customs Department; VIDEO
Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku Singh
Extortion Case Linked To Zeeshan Siddique: Accused Also Demanded ₹5 Crore From Cricketer Rinku Singh

On September 18, a local resident even posted about the growing number of sick children and deaths on social media, but officials allegedly took no action. As a result, children continued consuming the deadly syrup through late September.

It was only in the first week of October that the administration began its crackdown. Initially, officials denied that any cough syrup was linked to deaths.

Later reports revealed that the Health Department sent syrup samples to the Bhopal lab through postal services, causing a three-day delay in testing. Experts say the samples should have been dispatched by special messenger and handled on priority to prevent further loss of life.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: Locals Claim Warnings Were Shared Weeks Before Tragedy; Chhindwara Admin...

Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case

Bhopal News: Kolar Police Trace Leads Through ‘Dupatta’ In Body Parts Case

Bhopal News: Hyacinths, Weeds To Be Cleared From Over 1,000 Urban Water Bodies; UAD Issues Circular...

Bhopal News: Hyacinths, Weeds To Be Cleared From Over 1,000 Urban Water Bodies; UAD Issues Circular...

MP News: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cough Syrup Deaths Within 24 Hours

MP News: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cough Syrup Deaths Within 24 Hours

MP News: Tamil Nadu Government Is Not Cooperating, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Tamil Nadu Government Is Not Cooperating, Says CM Mohan Yadav