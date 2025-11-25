Bhopal Power Cut November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ashirwad Colony, Bhensakhedi, Dashahara Maidan & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on 26 November, 2025 in many colonies due to departmental maintenance work. The power company has shared the affected areas and timings.

Areas and timings:

Areas: Sarojini Naidu and all nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Work: Departmental work

Areas: Bhensakhedi, Aakash Garden, Madhav Ashram, Visharjan Ghat, Mandi Bairagarh

Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Work: Departmental work

Areas: Danish Hills-4 View, Ashirwad Colony, Golden Height, Banjari Basti, Kanha Kunj, Dashahara Maidan and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Work: Departmental work

Areas: Danish Kunj, DK-3, DK-2, Siddhi Samridhi Height, Jain Mandir area and nearby areas

Time: 10:30 am to 2:00 pm

Work: Departmental work