Mumbai's Iconic Wankhede Stadium To Host Several Key Matches For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament; Check Details

Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host multiple matches during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, including India’s opening clash. The tournament kicks off on February 7, with three matches per day during the group stages, promising high-octane cricket action for fans.

The match schedule at Wankhede Stadium is as follows:

February 7: India vs USA, 7:00 PM

February 8: England vs Nepal, 3:00 PM

February 11: England vs West Indies, 7:00 PM

February 12: Nepal vs Italy, 3:00 PM

February 15: West Indies vs Nepal, 11:00 AM

February 17: Bangladesh vs Nepal, 7:00 PM

Wankhede Stadium will also host one of the semi-finals. Kolkata has been confirmed as the second venue for the semi-finals. However, if Pakistan reaches the semi-final stage, the ICC has announced that the match will be shifted to Colombo.

The final of the T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Should Pakistan make it to the final, Colombo will host the tournament decider instead.

With its world-class facilities and electrifying atmosphere, Wankhede Stadium is set to be a focal point of the tournament, giving cricket fans a chance to witness thrilling clashes and memorable moments on home soil.

Rohit Sharma Appointed Tournament Ambassador For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian player Rohit Sharma has been officially announced as the ICC Tournament Ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement was made by ICC President Jay Shah, highlighting Sharma’s stature as one of cricket’s most influential and celebrated players.

Sharma will play a pivotal role in promoting the tournament globally. “It’s my honour to announce that Rohit Sharma is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far," said Jay Shah.

The ICC also unveiled the full schedule for the tournament on Tuesday, November 25. India will begin their title defence against the United States in Mumbai on February 7, marking a historic opening match as the USA makes its debut in a T20 World Cup. The 2026 edition promises exciting clashes, with cricket fans eagerly anticipating marquee matchups and thrilling contests.

Sharma’s appointment as brand ambassador underscores the ICC’s commitment to engaging fans and promoting the T20 World Cup as a global spectacle. Fans can look forward to seeing Sharma feature prominently in promotional campaigns leading up to the tournament.