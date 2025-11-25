ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15

Defending champions India have been drawn alongside eternal rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC announced the schedule for the 20-team tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Delhi are set to host the games in the tournament, with Pakistan set to play their matches in Colombo. The IND vs PAK match will be played on February 15 in Colombo.
India have been handed an easy group in the tournament. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan, with USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The defending champions will face USA in Mumbai on February 7 to kick off the tournament, with Namibia in Delhi on February 12, followed by Pakistan, and their final group game is against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.
The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7 with three matches a day during the group stages. Wankhede Stadium will host the semi-final should India qualify with Kolkata nailed as the second venue. Should Pakistan reach the semis, the match will be moved to Colombo. Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final on March 8. If Pakistan make the qualify, Colombo will host the tournament decider.
T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands
Group B: Bangladesh, Italy, England, Nepal and West Indies
Group C: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe
Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule
February 7, 11:00 AM, Pakistan vs Netherlands, Colombo
February 7, 3:00 PM, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Kolkata
February 7, 7:00 PM, India vs USA, Mumbai
February 8, 11:00 AM, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Chennai
February 8, 3:00 PM, England vs Nepal, Mumbai
February 8, 7:00 PM, Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Colombo
February 9, 11:00 AM, Bangladesh vs Italy, Kolkata
February 9, 3:00 PM, Zimbabwe vs Oman, Colombo
February 9, 7:00 PM, South Africa vs Canada, Ahmedabad
February 10, 3:00 PM, New Zealand vs UAE, Chennai
February 10, 7:00 PM, Pakistan vs USA, Colombo
February 11, 11:00 AM, South Africa vs Afghanistan, Ahmedabad
February 11, 3:00 PM, Australia vs Ireland, Colombo
February 11, 7:00 PM, England vs West Indies, Mumbai
February 12, 11:00 AM, Sri Lanka vs Oman, Kandy
February 12, 7:00 PM, India vs Namibia, Delhi
February 13, 11:00 AM, Australia vs Zimbabwe, Colombo
February 13, 3:00 PM, Canada vs UAE, Delhi
February 13, 7:00 PM, USA vs Netherlands, Chennai
February 14, 11:00 AM, Ireland vs Oman, Colombo
February 14, 3:00 PM, England vs Bangladesh, Kolkata
February 14, 7:00 PM, New Zealand vs South Africa, Ahmedabad
February 15, 11:00 AM, West Indies vs Nepal, Mumbai
February 15, 3:00 PM, USA vs Namibia, Chennai
February 15, 7:00 PM, India vs Pakistan, Colombo
February 16, 11:00 AM, Afghanistan vs UAE, Delhi
February 16, 3:00 PM, England vs Italy, Kolkata
February 16, 7:00 PM, Australia vs Sri Lanka, Kandy
February 17, 11:00 AM, New Zealand vs Canada, Chennai
February 17, 7:00 PM, Bangladesh vs Nepal, Mumbai
February 18, 11:00 AM, South Africa vs UAE, Delhi
February 18, 3:00 PM, Pakistan vs Namibia, Colombo
February 18, 7:00 PM, India vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad
February 19, 11:00 AM, West Indies vs Italy, Kolkata
February 19, 3:00 PM, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Colombo
February 19, 7:00 PM, Afghanistan vs Canada, Chennai
February 20, 7:00 PM, Australia vs Oman, Kandy
About T20 World Cup
The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move to the Super 8s, and the best four will advance to the semifinals.
India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE have all qualified. Zimbabwe, Italy, and the UAE replace Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Scotland from the 2024 lineup.