ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15

Defending champions India have been drawn alongside eternal rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC announced the schedule for the 20-team tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai. Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Delhi are set to host the games in the tournament, with Pakistan set to play their matches in Colombo. The IND vs PAK match will be played on February 15 in Colombo.

India have been handed an easy group in the tournament. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan, with USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The defending champions will face USA in Mumbai on February 7 to kick off the tournament, with Namibia in Delhi on February 12, followed by Pakistan, and their final group game is against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7 with three matches a day during the group stages. Wankhede Stadium will host the semi-final should India qualify with Kolkata nailed as the second venue. Should Pakistan reach the semis, the match will be moved to Colombo. Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final on March 8. If Pakistan make the qualify, Colombo will host the tournament decider.

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands

Group B: Bangladesh, Italy, England, Nepal and West Indies

Group C: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

February 7, 11:00 AM, Pakistan vs Netherlands, Colombo

February 7, 3:00 PM, West Indies vs Bangladesh, Kolkata

February 7, 7:00 PM, India vs USA, Mumbai

February 8, 11:00 AM, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Chennai

February 8, 3:00 PM, England vs Nepal, Mumbai

February 8, 7:00 PM, Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Colombo

February 9, 11:00 AM, Bangladesh vs Italy, Kolkata

February 9, 3:00 PM, Zimbabwe vs Oman, Colombo

February 9, 7:00 PM, South Africa vs Canada, Ahmedabad

February 10, 3:00 PM, New Zealand vs UAE, Chennai

February 10, 7:00 PM, Pakistan vs USA, Colombo

February 11, 11:00 AM, South Africa vs Afghanistan, Ahmedabad

February 11, 3:00 PM, Australia vs Ireland, Colombo

February 11, 7:00 PM, England vs West Indies, Mumbai

February 12, 11:00 AM, Sri Lanka vs Oman, Kandy

February 12, 7:00 PM, India vs Namibia, Delhi

February 13, 11:00 AM, Australia vs Zimbabwe, Colombo

February 13, 3:00 PM, Canada vs UAE, Delhi

February 13, 7:00 PM, USA vs Netherlands, Chennai

February 14, 11:00 AM, Ireland vs Oman, Colombo

February 14, 3:00 PM, England vs Bangladesh, Kolkata

February 14, 7:00 PM, New Zealand vs South Africa, Ahmedabad

February 15, 11:00 AM, West Indies vs Nepal, Mumbai

February 15, 3:00 PM, USA vs Namibia, Chennai

February 15, 7:00 PM, India vs Pakistan, Colombo

February 16, 11:00 AM, Afghanistan vs UAE, Delhi

February 16, 3:00 PM, England vs Italy, Kolkata

February 16, 7:00 PM, Australia vs Sri Lanka, Kandy

February 17, 11:00 AM, New Zealand vs Canada, Chennai

February 17, 7:00 PM, Bangladesh vs Nepal, Mumbai

February 18, 11:00 AM, South Africa vs UAE, Delhi

February 18, 3:00 PM, Pakistan vs Namibia, Colombo

February 18, 7:00 PM, India vs Netherlands, Ahmedabad

February 19, 11:00 AM, West Indies vs Italy, Kolkata

February 19, 3:00 PM, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Colombo

February 19, 7:00 PM, Afghanistan vs Canada, Chennai

February 20, 7:00 PM, Australia vs Oman, Kandy

About T20 World Cup

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move to the Super 8s, and the best four will advance to the semifinals.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE have all qualified. Zimbabwe, Italy, and the UAE replace Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Scotland from the 2024 lineup.