'India Vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium': Suryakumar Yadav Sets 2023 Revenge Goal For T20 World Cup 2026

Image Credit: X/BCCI

Defending champions India have been drawn alongside eternal rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. ICC announced the schedule for the 20-team tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav attended the ceremony, alongside former skipper Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Yadav was asked about his hypothetical final opponents and quizzed who he would want to beat the most in the final. With the T20 World Cup 2026 Final held in Ahmedabad, Yadav chose Australia as his response.

"The T20 World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Australia," Surya told Jatin Sapru who hosted the event.

The Indian T20 captain's response comes after India's loss in the 2023 World Cup at home. The Men in Blue had dominated throughout the tournament only to fall short to Pat Cummins and Co on November 19.

Suryakumar Yadav featured on that fateful day in Ahmedabad two years ago. While India did win the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy next, the wounds seem to have not healed yet. Such was Suryakumar Yadav's response that Rohit Sharma, who captained in 2023, got a bit emotional reminiscing the heartbreak.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands and the USA. The Men in Blue will kick off the tournament of February 7 in Mumbai. The IND vs PAK clash will naturally be played in Colombo.