'India Playing The Final...': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Team India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia At ICC World Cup 2023; Video

Star Indian player Rohit Sharma emphasized team success over individual rivalries when asked about a hypothetical final at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. “Surya said with a heavy heart Australia, and beating them in the final in the same stadium is going to be special. But for me, India playing the final and coming out on top, that’s most important thing,” Sharma said, highlighting his focus on India’s overall triumph.

The ICC officially announced the schedule for the 2026 T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Mumbai, revealing that India, the defending champions, have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan in the 20-team tournament. The final is set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sharma’s comments came during a ceremony attended by Suryakumar Yadav, who had expressed his preference to face Australia in the final, as well as Harmanpreet Kaur. While Yadav reflected on India’s 2023 World Cup loss to Australia, Sharma emphasized that for him, winning the final for India is the ultimate priority, regardless of the opponent.

Adding to his prominence, Sharma has also been named the ICC Brand Ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup. ICC President Jay Shah lauded Sharma’s experience, leadership, and global stature, describing him as the ideal ambassador to promote the tournament worldwide.

With India ready to defend their title, Sharma’s focus on team success underscores the spirit of the Men in Blue as they aim for glory in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Star Indian player Rohit Sharma has been officially announced as the ICC Tournament Ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement was made by ICC President Jay Shah, highlighting Sharma's stature as one of cricket's most influential and celebrated players.

Sharma will play a pivotal role in promoting the tournament globally. "It's my honour to announce that Rohit Sharma is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far," said Jay Shah.

The ICC also unveiled the full schedule for the tournament on Tuesday, November 25. India will begin their title defence against the United States in Mumbai on February 7, marking a historic opening match as the USA makes its debut in a T20 World Cup. The 2026 edition promises exciting clashes, with cricket fans eagerly anticipating marquee matchups and thrilling contests.

Sharma’s appointment as brand ambassador underscores the ICC’s commitment to engaging fans and promoting the T20 World Cup as a global spectacle. Fans can look forward to seeing Sharma feature prominently in promotional campaigns leading up to the tournament.