 Tukaram Omble: The Unarmed ASI Whose Supreme Sacrifice Helped Capture Kasab Alive
Tukaram Omble: The Unarmed ASI Whose Supreme Sacrifice Helped Capture Kasab Alive

Deeksha Pandey Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Statue of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Gopal Omble | File

As India marks another anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Gopal Omble, the Mumbai Police officer whose extraordinary courage on the night of 26 November 2008 forever altered the course of the investigation.

Born in 1954 in Maharashtra, Omble first served the nation as a Naik in the Indian Army’s Signal Corps before joining the Mumbai Police in 1991. Known for his discipline and quiet dedication, he rose to the rank of ASI and was posted at the D B Marg Police Station.

Intercepting the Terrorists at Girgaum Chowpatty

On the night of the attacks, Omble and his team were deployed to set up a roadblock at Girgaum Chowpatty after police control room alerts reported two heavily armed men firing at commuters at CST. The terrorists, travelling in a hijacked Skoda, arrived at the checkpoint shortly after 10pm.

When confronted by the police, the attackers switched on the vehicle’s high-beam headlights and windshield wipers to obstruct visibility. The driver, Abu Ismail Khan, attempted to flee but was shot dead in the ensuing exchange. The second gunman, Ajmal Kasab, lay motionless, pretending to be injured.

article-image

A Moment of Unmatched Braver

Armed only with a lathi, ASI Omble moved in to check the supposedly injured Kasab. As he opened the passenger door, Kasab abruptly rose and opened fire at close range. Despite being unarmed, Omble lunged forward, grabbed the barrel of Kasab’s rifle, and refused to let go, taking multiple bullets to his chest.

His fearless action prevented Kasab from firing at other officers and created a critical window for the police team to overpower the lone surviving terrorist. Kasab’s capture alive became the biggest turning point in the 26/11 investigation, revealing the planning, training, and handlers behind the attack.

article-image

A Sacrifice That Revealed the Truth

ASI Omble succumbed to his injuries on the spot. But his actions ensured India obtained the only living witness to the conspiracy. His courage saved countless lives and provided investigators with crucial intelligence that shaped the global understanding of the Mumbai attack network.

Honoured With the Ashoka Chakra

In recognition of his supreme bravery, the Government of India posthumously awarded Tukaram Omble the Ashoka Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009. His widow received the honour from President Pratibha Patil during the Republic Day ceremony.

Legacy

Seventeen years later, ASI Tukaram Omble’s name continues to stand as a symbol of selfless service and unwavering duty. His bravery at Girgaum Chowpatty is remembered as one of the most extraordinary acts of courage in India’s policing history. His unimaginable bravery allowed the Mumbai police to overpower Kasab alive, giving India the biggest breakthrough in the 26/11 investigation.

As Mumbai reflects on 26/11, the nation salutes the man who, with nothing but a lathi in his hand and conviction in his heart, gave his life to protect his country and its citizens.

