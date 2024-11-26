Mumbai 26/11 Terrorist Attack: What Security Developments Occurred In The Past 16 Years?

16 Years After the 26/11 Mumbai Attack: How has security developed in the city | FPJ

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai was targeted by a harrowing terrorist attack by 10 members of the Pakistan-based LeT group, resulting in the deaths of 166 individuals and leaving lasting emotional scars on the nation.

Following the tragic event, the Indian government implemented various measures to enhance anti-terror security measures and address vulnerabilities in the country's security systems.

The attackers had entered Mumbai through the Arabian Sea, highlighting the country's coastal security weaknesses. In response, the management of coastal security was overhauled, with the establishment of new security forces and the introduction of advanced interceptor crafts.

The Indian Navy will receive support from the Coast Guard, State Marine Police, and other agencies at the central and state level for protecting the nation's coast. Other measures to enhance coastal security include:

Establishment of Joint Operation Centres (JOCs) in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, and Port Blair led by the current Naval Commanders-in-Chief. When it comes to Port Blair, CINCAN is in charge of the JOC. The JOCs are staffed and run together by the Navy and Coast Guard, with contributions from various agencies like Navy, Coast Guard, and other government bodies at the Central and State levels that focus on maritime issues.

Establishment of the Navy's Sagar Prahari Bal with 80 Fast Interceptor Craft and 1000 personnel.

Regular Coastal Security exercises are held in every State in collaboration with the Coast Guard and various government agencies at the State and Central level.

Improvement of surface and air monitoring by Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels and aircraft along the coastline and in all offshore development zones

The Navy and Coast Guard will organize awareness campaigns to educate the fishing and coastal communities as well as port authorities about security risks from the sea.

Establishing a network of coastal radars and coastal AIS stations within a specified timeline.

The MHA is closely monitoring the progress of registering all vessels and issuing identity cards to all fishermen/coastal populations, which is advancing well.

The NC3I Network is being established as a part of maritime security measures following the 26/11 attacks. Temporary hotline connections have been set up between the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and other relevant government agencies responsible for coastal security on both the Western and Eastern Seaboard as a temporary solution.

Since then, numerous coastal security exercises have been conducted by the Indian Coast Guard in collaboration with state authorities to ensure increased vigilance along India's expansive coastline. This tragic incident has spurred significant improvements in India's coastal and maritime security infrastructure.