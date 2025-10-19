 Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality Ahead Of Diwali; AQI In Colaba Hits 227
On Sunday, Mumbai experienced hazy skies with an AQI of 149, indicating "moderate pollution." Temperatures reached 27°C, expected to rise to 34°C, while isolated light rain may occur elsewhere, but the city is likely dry.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: City Chokes Under Poor Air Quality Ahead Of Diwali; AQI In Colaba Hits 227

Mumbai: The city woke up to hazy skies and a layer of smog on Sunday, as air quality continued to worsen across several parts of the city. According to data recorded this morning, October 19, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 149, slipping further from Saturday’s reading of 136 and placing the city in the “moderately polluted” category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported hazy sunshine and warm temperatures, with the mercury hovering around 27°C in the morning and expected to rise to 33–34°C later in the day. Light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places across the Konkan-Goa coast, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, but Mumbai itself is likely to remain dry.

Weather Forecast For Upcoming Week

The weather forecast for Mumbai from October 19 to 26, 2025, indicates temperatures ranging from low to mid-30s°C. The week starts mostly sunny, transitioning to thunderstorms by midweek.

On Sunday, October 19, expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 33°C and a low of 28°C, and a 15% chance of rain. Monday remains sunny, mirroring temperatures but with a 10% chance of rain at night. Tuesday is mostly cloudy with a high of 32°C and a 20% chance of rain.

Midweek, on Wednesday, thunderstorms are expected with a 50% chance of rain. Thursday turns partly cloudy, maintaining a high of 32°C with a 20% chance of rain. The week concludes with thunderstorms on Friday (70% chance of rain) and light rain on Saturday, with temperatures around 32°C and lows of 27°C.

Mumbai AQI

AQI Worsens As Diwali Celebrations Begin

Among all monitoring stations, Colaba emerged as the most polluted pocket with an AQI of 227, falling in the “poor” category, while Trombay followed at 163. Experts warn that as winter approaches and wind speeds reduce, pollutants tend to linger closer to the surface, pushing air quality levels further down.

Mumbai AQI

For many Mumbaikars, the day began with irritation in the throat and eyes, a telltale sign of rising pollution. Health experts have advised residents to wear masks outdoors and avoid strenuous activities such as jogging or cycling during the morning and evening hours when smog tends to settle closer to the ground.

