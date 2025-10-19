Thane Crime: Man Lured, Stripped & Robbed After Dating App Trap; Three Arrested, Two Still Absconding |

A 22-year-old Thane resident fell victim to an online trap after connecting with a man on a gay dating app, who, along with his friends, allegedly robbed him after luring him to an isolated spot. The Navghar Police have arrested three people in the case, while two others are still being hunted, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to police, the complainant met the accused, identified as Rahul, on the Grindr app. After chatting for a few days, Rahul asked him to meet near Mulund railway station and then took him to a deserted, dilapidated building close to the Industrial Training Institute. The victim believed it was just a quiet spot to talk, an officer said, as reported by HT.

Moments later, four men suddenly entered the building and began shouting at him. They allegedly forced him to remove his clothes and filmed him in a compromising state. The report added that the group then assaulted him and threatened to upload the videos online if he did not hand over his valuables.

Under pressure, the victim gave them his gold chain, mobile phone, wristwatch, and the cash he was carrying. The men fled the spot soon after. Shaken and humiliated, the victim later approached the Navghar Police and registered a complaint.

Police have booked the accused under sections 310 (dacoity), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following the complaint, the police launched a detailed probe and, based on technical evidence and surveillance inputs, managed to arrest three of the accused. Two others are still absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them, officials said.