 Palghar News: Free Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched In Dahanu Under Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme
Palghar News: Free Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched In Dahanu Under Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Free Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched In Dahanu Under Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme | Representative picture --msde.gov.in

Palghar: Under the guidance of District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, a free training programme on Four-Wheeler Service Technician has been successfully launched in Dahanu as part of the Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme. The initiative aims to equip local youth with employment-oriented skills and promote self-reliance.

The training programme is being conducted specifically for youth, with students from two tribal boys’ hostels in Dahanu taluka benefiting from it. A total of 76 students are participating, including 40 students from the New Tribal Boys’ Hostel at Vadkun and 36 students from the Old Tribal Boys’ Hostel at Agar.

Upon completion of the training, participants will be provided assistance in obtaining driving licences. Initially, licences for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) will be facilitated. In the next phase, specialised training for industrial crane operators and port crane operators will also be introduced.

The key objectives of the programme include making tribal youth employable, encouraging self-employment, developing a skilled workforce, and contributing to the country’s economic growth and industrial competitiveness. With several development projects underway in Palghar district, there is a growing demand for trained drivers and technicians, particularly in the four-wheeler repair and maintenance sector, making this training highly beneficial for local youth.

After completing the course, students will receive guidance to access employment opportunities. Assistant District Collector and Project Officer Vishal Khatri appealed to maximum youth to take advantage of the scheme and work towards establishing their own livelihoods.

Implemented through the All India Institute of Local Self Government, the Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme has been consistently proving effective in skill development for youth from rural and tribal areas, emerging as a golden opportunity for employment generation in the region.

