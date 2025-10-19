 Mumbai Airport Staff Caught Smuggling Gold Worth ₹1.6 Crore
In a startling case of insider smuggling, two cleaning staff members at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly attempting to sneak foreign-origin gold worth ₹1.6 crore into the city.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
File Image |

Officials said the arrests were made on Saturday following a tip-off about a possible gold smuggling racket operating through airport insiders. Investigations suggest that a larger syndicate may be using international passengers to hide gold inside aircraft, which is later retrieved by trusted airport staff with access to restricted zones.

In total, 1.2 kg of 24-karat gold dust, valued at around ₹1.6 crore, was seized under provisions of the Customs Act. Officials said further investigations are under way to trace others involved in the network and to determine how long the operation had been running.

With PTI Inputs

