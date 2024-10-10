When Ratan Tata Stood Outside Taj Hotel For 3 Days During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Showing Unwavering Support For Its Staff, Guests

@thehawkeyex

As India mourns the passing of veteran business tycoon, Ratan Tata, who died at the age of 86 in Mumbai on Wednesday, the nation reflects on his extraordinary leadership and compassion during one of the darkest times in the country’s history—the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The tragedy that shook Mumbai in 2008 saw Ratan Tata, then 70, stand by the side of the management and staff of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which bore the brunt of the attacks.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists entered south Mumbai and opened fire at multiple locations, including the Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The indiscriminate attacks by the terrorist group claimed 166 lives and left more than 300 injured.

Among those killed, 33 lost their lives at the Taj Hotel, including 11 employees who tried protecting the guests during the 60-hour siege.

Throughout the harrowing ordeal, Ratan Tata demonstrated remarkable resolve and humanity as he was seen at the Colaba end of the Taj Hotel, standing outside for three days and nights, as security forces fought to regain control from the terrorists.

Ratan Tata ensured that 26/11 Taj Hotel victims were honoured and the families were paid their salaries. Tata also facilitated children of his late employees got good education.



This is when Taj Hotel incurred loss of ₹400cr due the attack.



R.I.P. Ratan Tata

In the aftermath of the attack, Ratan Tata committed to reopening the Taj Hotel as soon as possible, a promise he fulfilled in just one month.

More importantly, he pledged to take care of the victims' families.

According to reports, Ratan Tata ensured that the families of the deceased received the salaries their loved ones would have earned for the rest of their lives. In addition to this, The Taj Public Service Welfare Trust was established to support victims of disasters, with Ratan Tata personally visiting the homes of victims to ensure they were cared for.

In an interview with National Geographic, Tata recounted how he immediately rushed to the Taj upon hearing about the attacks. Reflecting on the courage and sacrifice of the hotel’s staff, he said,

"The staff was terrific. They moved people to safer places, but many of them were killed in the process."

Ratan Tata stayed outside Taj Hotel for the entire duration of 26/11 terrorist attack.



After the attacks, he reopened Taj in 1 month & took financial care of employees including the street vendors outside it.



In 2024, Tata Group crosssed the GDP of Pakistan.



In 2024, Tata Group crosssed the GDP of Pakistan.

Further, he ensured the well-being of even the street vendors who made a living outside the Taj Hotel, offering them financial support in the months after the siege.

Suhel Seth, a close aide, recalled Tata’s insistence on treating every individual with dignity, whether it was installing braille signage in Taj elevators for specially-abled guests or ensuring that the families of 26/11 victims were supported long after the cameras had left. “He was a true nationalist without being jingoistic,” Seth said, adding, “They don’t make them like this anymore.”

In 2020, on the anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, Tata posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on the unity that Mumbai’s people showed during the tragedy. "What is more memorable," he wrote, "is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences."

The Taj Mahal Palace in a post on X on Thursday wrote, "Words fall short today. Mr. Ratan Tata's profound humanity and selfless compassion shall forever inspire us. He will forever be remembered as our beloved mentor."

Words fall short today.



Mr. Ratan Tata's profound humanity and selfless compassion shall forever inspire us.



Words fall short today.

Mr. Ratan Tata's profound humanity and selfless compassion shall forever inspire us.

He will forever be remembered as our beloved mentor.

As the nation bids farewell to Ratan Tata, his body draped in the national flag, the public is invited to pay their respects at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. The final journey will begin at 4 pm, heading to the Prayer Hall at Worli Crematorium for the last rites.

Mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan N Tata kept at NCPA lawns for the public to pay their last respects

Ratan Tata, who was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, led Tata Sons from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Post-retirement, he was named Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. His remarkable contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy were recognised with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.