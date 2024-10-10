'Goodbye, My Dear Lighthouse': Ratan Tata's Closest Aide Shantanu Naidu Posts Heartfelt Tribute, Vows To Fill The Void Left Behind

India's most famous business magnate, Ratan Tata, passed away. Shantanu Naidu, the youngest general manager at Tata Trust and Ratan Tata's dependable aide, shared a farewell post that said, 'Grief is the price to pay for love.'

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and a seasoned industrialist, passed away late on Wednesday following a brief illness.

He was critically ill in the intensive care unit at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday after being admitted there due to an abrupt drop in blood pressure.

Who is Shantanu Naidu?

Shantanu Naidu, Tata's closest aide, wrote on his close friendship with the national icon in a LinkedIn post.

'I will try for the rest of my life to fill the hole that this friendship has now left with me.' 'Grief is the price to pay for love.' The 30-year-old posted a throwback picture of the two of them together along with the message, 'Goodbye, my dear lighthouse.'

About Shantanu Naidu

Naidu was raised in Pune and graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University with a degree in engineering in 2014. In 2016, he continued his education by attending Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management to obtain a Master's in Business Administration.

Naidu started working as an automotive design engineer at Tata Elxsi in Pune after completing his schooling. In May 2022, 29-year-old Shantanu Naidu started working for Ratan Tata.

He gained notoriety when a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata's birthday went viral on social media, winning over Tata's ardent followers all over the nation.

Tata has accepted Shantanu as a beloved and closest member of his circle, treating him like a son, despite the fact that he is single and has no children of his own.

Shantanu Naidu's dog coller idea

During his time at Tata Elxsi, Shantanu raised the concern about dog fatalities caused by fast-moving cars. Inspired and driven to find a solution, he came up with the concept of 'dog collars,' which would improve their nighttime visibility on roadways even in the absence of streetlights.