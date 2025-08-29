Ahead Of Bihar Elections, Nitish Kumar Announces ₹10,000 Support For Women; Focuses On Jobs & Empowerment

New Scheme for Women's Employment Launched in Bihar | Photo X (Twitter) |

Patna: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has approved a major scheme to support women’s employment. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana’, one woman from every family will receive Rs 10,000 as the first installment to start a small business of her choice.

The scheme will be managed by the Rural Development Department, and the application process will start soon. By September, the government will begin transferring money directly into women’s bank accounts.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar @NitishKumar) posts, "हमलोगों ने नवम्बर, 2005 में सरकार बनने के बाद से ही महिला सशक्तीकरण के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर काम किया है। महिलाओं को सशक्त एवं आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए गए हैं। अब महिलाएं अपनी मेहनत से न केवल बिहार की प्रगति में अपना… pic.twitter.com/TTcOsSxIoc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2025

After six months, the government will check how the business is doing. If needed, the woman can receive up to Rs 2 lakh more to grow her business.

Big Push for Industry and Jobs in Bihar

Just three days earlier, the Bihar government also approved a New Industrial Package 2025 to attract investment and create jobs. Companies investing over Rs 100 crore and providing 1,000+ jobs will get 10 acres of free land. For investments over Rs 1,000 crore, the land limit is 25 acres.

बिहार में उद्योगों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए सरकार ने बियाडा एमनेस्टी पॉलिसी 2025 के बाद अब नया बिहार औद्योगिक निवेश प्रोत्साहन पैकेज 2025 (BIPPP-2025) लागू किया है। इसके तहत:-



(1) 40 करोड़ रूपए तक की ब्याज सब्सिडी (Interest Subvention) दी जाएगी।



(2) नई इकाइयों को स्वीकृत… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 26, 2025

The government will also provide interest subsidies of up to Rs 40 crore and waive State GST for 14 years, up to 300 percent of the project cost.

Support for Self-Help Group Women

On 21 June 2025, CM Nitish Kumar announced two key benefits for women in Jeevika Self-Help Groups. First, for loans over Rs 3 lakh, the interest rate was reduced from 10 percent to 7 percent. Second, salaries of 1.4 lakh Jeevika workers were doubled. Now, block-level workers will earn up to Rs 50,000, and village-level workers will get up to Rs 25,000 per month.

Nitish Kumar said the Jeevika program has helped over 1.4 crore women become self-reliant since it started in 2006.

Lakhpati Didi Scheme for Bigger Dreams

The central government’s Lakhpati Didi Yojana, launched in 2023, also supports Bihar’s women. It provides interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women in self-help groups. Training is given so women can start small businesses and become financially independent.

Special Focus on Women’s Needs in Budget

The Bihar budget included many small schemes for women like pink toilets, pink buses, gyms on wheels, girls’ hostels, and subsidies for e-rickshaws. A new Kanya Mandap program will help poor families with marriage arrangements for daughters. Working women will get hostels for safe living.