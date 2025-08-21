 Nitish Kumar Attends Bihar Madrasa Board Centenary Celebrations In Patna - VIDEO
Nitish Kumar Attends Bihar Madrasa Board Centenary Celebrations In Patna - VIDEO



IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board in Patna, which is being seen as a significant outreach to the minority community ahead of the Assembly elections.

The grand event, marking 100 years of the Madrasa Board, was held in Patna.

Nitish Kumar inaugurated the ceremony and was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed pride at the Board completing a century of service.

He said, "It is a matter of great pride that the Bihar Madrasa Board has completed 100 years. Only after our government was formed, concrete work started for the Muslim community in the state."

CM Nitish accused the previous governments of neglecting the minority community.

article-image

Highlighting initiatives taken since the formation of the NDA government in 2005, he said that his administration launched several welfare measures, such as fencing of graveyards (kabristan), providing burial facilities, and extending financial assistance to women.

The Chief Minister pointed out that his government provides Rs 24,000 assistance to Muslim women abandoned by their husbands. He urged people not to abandon women, especially girls, as they face enormous difficulties.

He also outlined broader welfare initiatives, including raising the Social Security Pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, providing 125 units of free electricity to households and approval of 430 new development schemes across the state.

CM Nitish said that during his Pragati Yatra, he had taken note of shortcomings in implementation and had directed officials to ensure immediate rectification.

During the ceremony, he also received several applications from the public and assured quick redressal of their issues.

Political analysts believe that the timing and nature of the event carry clear political overtones ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

With heavy participation from the Muslim community, the centenary celebration is being seen as CM Nitish's attempt to strengthen his connection with minority voters, who play a crucial role in shaping Bihar's electoral outcomes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

