 Gujarat Records Capital Investments Worth ₹86,418 Crore, Generates 3.98 Lakh Jobs In The Past Five Years
Under the Centre’s ‘Zero Defect Zero Effect’ (ZED) initiative, over 1.10 lakh MSME units in Gujarat have registered, and nearly 66,000 have been awarded ZED certification — placing the state at the forefront nationally.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
File Image

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has emerged as one of the leading states in the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), recording capital investments worth Rs 86,418 crore and generating over 3.98 lakh jobs in the past five years, according to official data released on the occasion of National Small Industries Day.

The state government has disbursed more than Rs 7,300 crore under 1.69 lakh claim applications to support entrepreneurs, while introducing several initiatives aimed at skill development, financial assistance, and marketing support.

Under the Centre’s ‘Zero Defect Zero Effect’ (ZED) initiative, over 1.10 lakh MSME units in Gujarat have registered, and nearly 66,000 have been awarded ZED certification — placing the state at the forefront nationally.In the past three years, about 17.39 lakh new enterprises have registered in Gujarat, including 2.91 lakh led by women entrepreneurs.

During FY 2024–25 alone, the state attracted over Rs 42,774 crore worth of investments, creating more than 1.65 lakh jobs.Additionally, the government extended financial aid of Rs 958 crore to over 21,000 units.Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlighted that Gujarat has built a strong ecosystem for MSMEs through policy support, incentives, and cluster-based development.

In the last financial year, the state organised 238 seminars and workshops benefiting entrepreneurs, students, and job-seekers.For cluster development across various sectors, Gujarat allocated Rs 4.5 crore, while Rs 26.38 crore was disbursed to 1,511 units under the Marketing Development Assistance scheme.

To expedite delayed payment disputes, six Regional MSE Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs) have been set up in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, and Kutch.In 2023, the state celebrated the 'Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant District' festival across all 32 districts, focussing on local industries.The event witnessed participation from over 2.70 lakh citizens, with 2,600-plus units signing MoUs.

Officials said MSMEs remain the backbone of employment generation, poverty alleviation, and industrial growth, and Gujarat’s proactive policies have placed it in a leading position in India’s small-scale industrial landscape.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

