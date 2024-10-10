 Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of His 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, expressed his sorrow over the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, calling it a "big loss" for the nation and a sad day for Indian industry.

'I have personally experienced great sorrow over the loss of my dear friend, Ratan Tata.' 'I was inspired and energised, and my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied was enhanced by each of my numerous interactions with him,' Ambani said in a statement.

Visionary Industrialist & Philanthropist

The Reliance Industry chairman continued, 'Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and philanthropist who strove for society's greater good.'

Ambani acknowledged that Tata introduced India to the world and brought back some of the biggest names in the world.

With Ratan Tata's passing, India lost one of its most famous and compassionate sons. Mr. Tata introduced the best of the world to Bharat and brought India to the world stage. Since assuming the role of Chairman in 1991, he has grown the Tata group by more than 70 times and institutionalised the House of Tata.

Mukesh Ambani pays respect

I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group on behalf of Reliance, Nita, and the Ambani family. I will never forget you, Ratan,' Ambani uttered.

article-image

Tributes to him from all domains

The renowned businessman and former chairman of the Tata Group, who is recognised for having closed several headline-grabbing deals to turn a stuffy organisation into India's biggest and most powerful conglomerate, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86.

One of India's most beloved personalities passed away. Tributes to him came from the business, political, and general public domains. The country was mourning the loss of a truly great personality when the Tata group released a statement calling the legendary industrialist a source of inspiration.

