 What Is Reliance Intelligence & Why Mukesh Ambani Calls It A Milestone For India’s Digital Future?
Reliance announced a new AI-focused subsidiary called 'Reliance Intelligence' to develop AI infrastructure and services in India, partnering with Google and Meta to boost innovation and digital self-reliance.

Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
A New AI-Powered Vision. |

Mumbai: At the 2025 Reliance AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, focused on advancing AI infrastructure and services in India, aiming to position the country at the forefront of global AI innovation.

A New AI-Powered Vision

Reliance Intelligence aims to create advanced AI services for Indian consumers, small businesses, large companies, and national interest sectors. It will help make the latest AI technologies more accessible across India.

Data Center in Jamnagar

As part of this initiative, a gigawatt-scale AI-ready data center is being built in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The data center will run on clean energy and support AI model training and inference, making it a major step forward for India’s AI infrastructure.

Global Partnerships for Innovation

Reliance has also announced key partnerships:

Google: For cloud infrastructure and Gemini AI integration

Meta: A special joint venture to deliver sovereign AI-ready solutions for India

These collaborations aim to bring global-level AI capabilities to Indian soil.

Why It Matters?

Mukesh Ambani called this move a milestone for India’s digital future. Reliance Intelligence is expected to drive innovation, create new jobs, and strengthen India's position in the global AI space.

Reliance Intelligence to Drive AI-Led Innovation

Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Intelligence will unite top minds—researchers, engineers, and creators—to transform ideas into real AI solutions. He called AI a 'new Kamdhenu,' and highlighted its power, along with clean energy and genomics, to create global abundance and affordability.

