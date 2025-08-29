 Mukesh Ambani Shares Bold Vision At Reliance AGM 2025, India Can Grow At 10 percent & Become Global Economic Powerhouse
Business

At Reliance’s 48th AGM, Mukesh Ambani said India can grow at 10 percent annually. He highlighted AI and clean energy as the next big focus areas for long-term growth and prosperity.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Ambani’s Big Economic Vision for India. |

Mumbai: During the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed strong confidence in India’s economic future. He said that India can grow at 10 percent GDP rate every year, and in the next 20 years, the per capita income of the country could grow 4 to 5 times.

He called India one of the biggest players in the USD 500 trillion global GDP opportunity. Ambani told shareholders that India’s progress is unstoppable, and everyone should dream big for the nation’s growth.

Next Phase of Reliance: AI and Clean Energy

Ambani made it clear that Reliance’s future growth will come from two main areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Clean Energy. He said AI will power innovation, while green energy will help the environment and economy. Reliance plans to build the largest green energy platform, making it a key engine of future growth.

India's Rising Strength: Innovation and Quality

Ambani stressed that India’s youth and their innovation are the country’s biggest strengths. He said that the quality of Indian products and services is improving every year, and the development model will be based on 'India First' - where every decision supports the national interest.

He assured investors that RIL will always align its strategy with India’s growth and prosperity, even during global uncertainties like trade tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Opportunities for Long-Term Investors

Mukesh Ambani highlighted that despite global instability, India offers strong growth opportunities. He believes that AI and clean energy will help Reliance earn major revenue in the next 5–7 years, giving long-term investors a chance for solid value creation.

