 Mukesh Ambani Confirms 2026 Launch For Jio IPO, Big Reveal At Reliance’s 48th AGM
Mukesh Ambani confirms Jio Platforms IPO in early 2026. With over 500 million users, the listing could become India’s biggest IPO and unlock huge value for Reliance shareholders and retail investors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Jio IPO Confirmed for 2026. |

Mumbai: In a major announcement during Reliance Industries’ AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio Platforms will be listed in the stock market in the first half of 2026, giving investors a big new opportunity.

Jio IPO Confirmed for 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to launch the IPO of its digital arm Jio Platforms in the first half of 2026. The announcement was made by Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This IPO could be one of the biggest stock market listings in India’s history, giving retail investors a chance to invest in the fast-growing digital business.

500 Million+ Users, Strong Growth

Jio now has over 500 million customers, which is more than the population of countries like the USA, UK, or France. In FY25, the company earned a revenue of Rs 1.28 lakh crore, with strong EBITDA performance.

Jio has made large investments in 5G networks, fixed broadband, and artificial intelligence technologies, making it a key player in India’s digital economy.

Expected Valuation: Rs 12–13 Lakh Crore

According to market experts, Jio’s IPO could value the company at around Rs 12–13 lakh crore. This makes it a major listing that could beat previous IPO records in the Indian market.

Brokerage firms have said that listing Jio and Reliance Retail will help unlock more value for Reliance shareholders.

A Historic Offering

Mukesh Ambani said the Jio IPO will be a value-unlocking event at a global level. Analysts believe that it will not only benefit RIL shareholders but also set a new global benchmark for Indian stock markets.

