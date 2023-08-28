From Launching Jio AirFibre On Sept 19 To Appointing Isha, Anant & Akash On RIL Board, Major Takeaways From Reliance AGM 2023

From Launching Jio AirFibre On Ganesh Chaturthi To Appointing Isha, Anant & Akash On RIL Board, Major Takeaways From Reliance AGM 2023 | File

Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM) was be held on Monday through video-conferencing. Mukesh Ambani, MD and Chairman, RIL, addressed the AGM, along with Isha and Akash, who held official positions in the conglomerate.

During the meeting, Mukesh Ambani said , "This is a new India with full of confidence".

India's presidency in the G20 has made today's divided international community take note of the inspiring words of our Upanishads, the entire world is our family, says Mukesh Ambani. It is from this philosophy we have developed our We care Philosophy, he added.

The new Reliance has been a forerunner of the emerging new India setting impossible goals. Reliance has cumulatively invested more than 150 billion US dollars in the last 10 years, said Ambani.

RIL's Q1FY24 performance

"I am delighted to report yet another year of stellar all-round performance. Reliance’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 9,74,864 crore. Reliance’s EBITDA for FY23 was Rs 1,53,920 crore, while the net profit was Rs 73,670 crore," said Ambani.

Changes to the Board

Nita Ambani to step down from the RIL Board.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders appointment of Isha M. Ambani, Akash M. Ambani and Anant M. Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from the date of assumption of office after approval from shareholders, the company informed through regulatory filing.

Jio main catalyst for New India's digital transformation

Jio saw a monthly data tariff of Rs 1,100 Cr GB, with 45 percent YoY growth and in just 9 months, jio 5G is present over 96 percent of the census towns of our country, said Ambani.

Jio customer base has crossed 450 million; its 5G network covers 96 percent of towns and on track to cover entire country by December, he added.

JioAirFiber

JioAirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, said Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 46th AGM.

"Our extensive Jio Fiber service already serves 10+ million customers, with thousands getting connected each month. With Jio AirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to 200+ million homes and other premises," he added.

Jio Bharat - 4G Phone

With over 50 million 5G customers, Jio is already leading in 5G adoption in India, Ambani said.

Jio fiber

"In a few short years, despite covid 19 disruptions, Jio Fiber has crossed 10 million customers each of whom consumes on an average 280 GB Data monthly which is over 10 times higher than the per capita mobile data consumption, said Ambani.

Jio True 5G Lab

Ambani also announced Jio True5G lab in the RIL's 46th Annual General Meeting.

Akash Ambani said through the AGM meeting, " We are announcing Jio True5G Lab, facility to Accelerate Industry transformation.'

Reliance Retail

We opened 3,300+ new stores last year, taking the total to 18,040, covering 6.56 cr sq ft. Two-thirds of these stores are in Tier II, III and smaller towns, which is a testament to commitment of making retail inclusive, said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail.

Jiomart

The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp has been a phenomenal success with 9X growth of JioMart customers on WhatsApp since launch in 2022, said Isha Ambani during the AGM.

Jio Financial Service enter insurance Industry

"Jio Financial Services will enter insurance segment, offer life, general and health insurance products," said Mukesh Ambani at Reliance.

(This is a developing story)

