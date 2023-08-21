ABB India Bags Order For Automating Reliance Life Sciences' Biopharmaceutical Facilities | Image: ABB (Representative)

ABB India has secured a major automation contract from Reliance Life Sciences (RLS), to automate their new manufacturing plants in Nashik, Maharashtra. RLS’ 160-acre facility at Nashik will house manufacturing plants for plasma proteins, biopharmaceuticals, oncology pharmaceuticals, and vaccines, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Virtualization

System 800xA® will be installed in a virtualized environment for RLS. ABB’s multichannel remote I/O solutions will enable streamlined data communication, reduce wiring, declutter the hardware footprint in the plant, and improve space utilization and faster project execution. As installation is for a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit, the DCS would be supplied in compliance with US FDA 21 CFR Part 11, to meet the required standards.

DCS solutions

ABB will deliver the DCS on the latest Windows Server 2022 platform, which will ensure extended lifecycle support and best-in-class software management. This helps Reliance Life Sciences to avoid any plant shutdowns for software upgrades, ultimately reducing overall costs associated with downtime, software or hardware updates, and related services.

System 800xA® will provide an integration platform that brings together various plant components and areas, eliminating the need for multiple PLCs. This integration ensures a unified audit trail, integrated data reports, and streamlined operations, reducing maintenance, training needs, and inventory. Moreover, it simplifies third-party audits.

“Reliance Life Sciences has a tradition of leveraging automation technologies in its manufacturing processes, as part of its larger objectives in quality and productivity,” said K.V. Subramaniam, President of Reliance Life Sciences. “The partnership with ABB is not just part of this continuum, but also a step up in terms of virtualization and process control.”

ABB India shares

The shares of ABB India on Monday at 12:16 pm IST were at Rs 4,302.85, up by 0.55 percent.