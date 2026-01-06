 Bank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending

Bank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending

India’s gross banking credit rose 7 per cent to Rs 1,95,273 billion in the first eight months of FY26, led by strong retail lending such as housing and gold loans. MSME credit also saw a sharp rise, supported by public sector banks, according to Crisil Intelligence.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Bank credit rises over 7 pc in FY26 as retail lending, especially housing and gold loans, drives growth | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 6: Bank credit growth in India remained resilient, as gross banking credit (GBC) rose 7 per cent to Rs 1,95,273 billion in eight months of FY26 till November-end, driven mainly by retail loans, a report said on Tuesday.

Secured retail lending gains share

The report from Crisil Intelligence said secured retail lending — notably housing and gold loans — accounted for a larger share of incremental credit. It said retail credit accounted for about one-third of gross banking credit.

Unsecured loan growth moderates

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 7-Hour Water Cut Announced On January 7 In Kharghar & THESE Areas Due To Emergency Pipeline Repair Work | Check Full List
Navi Mumbai: 7-Hour Water Cut Announced On January 7 In Kharghar & THESE Areas Due To Emergency Pipeline Repair Work | Check Full List
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises VB-G RAM G Act After First Cabinet Meet Of 2026, Targets Congress & INDIA Bloc
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Praises VB-G RAM G Act After First Cabinet Meet Of 2026, Targets Congress & INDIA Bloc
Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 9 BMC Wards Set For Straight Fights With Just 2 Candidates Each
Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 9 BMC Wards Set For Straight Fights With Just 2 Candidates Each
'Humare Zamane Ki Chize': Taarak Mehta's Aatmaram Bhide Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Street Vendor From Sangli | WATCH
'Humare Zamane Ki Chize': Taarak Mehta's Aatmaram Bhide Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Street Vendor From Sangli | WATCH

Unsecured loan growth moderated after the Reserve Bank of India’s risk weight circular and tighter underwriting practices, it said.

MSME lending sees sharp rise

“Incremental credit to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) doubled, supported by public sector banks (PSBs), whose asset quality and overall share in outstanding credit improved,” the report noted.

PSBs boost MSME credit share

The share of incremental credit towards MSME loans increased to 32.5 per cent from 17.7 per cent a year earlier, and the proportion of MSMEs in outstanding credit increased by 174 basis points, led by robust disbursements from public sector banks.

Rural demand supports PSB growth

PSBs also led credit growth in rural and semi-urban areas, reflecting an uptick in rural demand.

Industrial loans remain subdued

The research firm said high-ticket industrial loans contracted, indicating subdued capital expenditure, while working capital demand remained steady and credit to non-bank finance companies showed signs of revival after a regulatory slowdown.

Asset quality improves

Further, it said that PSBs’ asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets decreasing to 2.5 per cent in September 2025 from 2.8 per cent in March 2025.

Outlook remains positive

A recent report from SBI Mutual Fund said that bank credit growth is projected at 13–14 per cent in FY27. Bank credit rose from 9 per cent in May to 11.4 per cent by November 2025, with aggregate credit likely to grow by 10.5–11 per cent in FY26.

Also Watch:

Read Also
US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report
article-image

Household credit to outpace corporate

Household credit is expected to outpace corporate, the fund house said, adding that segments reliant on credit-driven demand and premiumisation trends should outperform in the near term.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending

Bank Credit Rises Over 7 Per Cent In FY26 Led By Retail Lending

Pakistan’s Economic Crisis Deepens As Exports Shrink For Fifth Straight Month

Pakistan’s Economic Crisis Deepens As Exports Shrink For Fifth Straight Month

Jet Lite Staff Move NCLT Mumbai Over Unpaid Dues In Jet Airways Liquidation

Jet Lite Staff Move NCLT Mumbai Over Unpaid Dues In Jet Airways Liquidation

US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report

US-Venezuela Tensions Unlikely To Impact India’s Oil Security: Bank Of Baroda Report

Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA

Auto Retail Sales Rise 7.7 Per Cent In 2025 As GST 2.0 Sparks Second-Half Revival: FADA